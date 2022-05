MAURICE — Ramsie Baumgardner was a force to be reckoned with in life. Her family is ensuring that she continues to be a force for good, establishing the Ramsie Kate Baumgardner Memorial Fund in the late North Vermilion High School student’s honor. The RKB Memorial Fund distributed $1,000 checks on Monday to each of the 10 NVHS seniors who applied for the first scholarships awarded by the fund in memory of their classmate, who was killed in a two-car accident on La. 167 in January.

