The Legislature needs to wrap up business for the legislative session by 11:59pm Sunday, May 22, 2022—it will be a working weekend at the Capitol. The remaining decisions pertain to how the state should appropriate the state’s massive surplus. I continue to advocate for permanent, meaningful tax relief. House and Senate majority leaders and the governor earlier this week reached a framework of an agreement and conference committees have been working since then to hammer out the details.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO