Newnan, GA

Newnan High School under ‘Code Yellow’ after threat written on bathroom wall

WGAU
 3 days ago
Newnan High School

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan High School is under “code yellow” lockdown procedures after officials found an anonymous note threatening to shoot someone at the school.

The school sent a letter to parents saying the threat was found on a bathroom wall at Drake Stadium. Someone wrote on the wall “Imma shoot this (expletive) up on the main campus + Cougar Village on 5/18/22 at 10:30 am.”

Police were immediately notified and there is an additional police presence on both campuses. School officials and police are working together to figure out who wrote the threat.

Newnan Police Chief Blankenship said they are investigating but that “at this time, we do not feel the threat is credible.”

“We do place the safety and needs or our students and school faculty members in our community as a top priority and will continue our efforts to determine who was responsible.,” Blankenship said. “Thank you to all of our community for their continued support and understanding each and every day.”

Dr. Chase Puckett, the principal at Newnan High School, said he wants to be transparent with families when it comes to student safety.

“As always, the safety and security of our schools is our top priority. It is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned, and to be transparent about these concerns when they arise,” Puckett wrote in a letter.

