Tampa’s 20 Best Suburbs to Live In

By Geno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of living in the Tampa area is way up. Houses cost more. Rents are higher. Gas and groceries are more expensive. One...

New seafood market in St. Pete, Sunda New Asian comes to Tampa, and more local foodie news

Pierogi Bar Adjacent to Treasure Island Beach and Gulfport, the aptly-named Pierogi Bar boasts a small, straightforward menu filled with variations of the Eastern European delicacy. There are many types of fillings for its pierogis, ranging from savory options like the traditional potato and cheese to sauerkraut and mushrooms. Other dishes on the newly-opened restaurant’s menu include fried potato pancakes, the traditional beet-based soup borscht and its exclusive Kozak platter—complete with two kobasa sausages, three potato pancakes and three pierogis. Before the recently-acquired brick and mortar, owner Daryna Voloshyn's customers placed bulk orders via phone and either picked them up at her house or got their pierogies delivered, cottage kitchen-style. 6661 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. pierogi.bar.
Reminiscing on the start of Outback in South Tampa

"First opened up there wasn't a lot of traffic, and that we didn't advertise it first. So what we used to do is everyone worked every day and so they'd let some people off and they'd make us sit by the windows and they pull our cars in the parking lot and make it look like it was full," explained Richard Menendez, bartender at Outback Steakhouse.
Crypto company coming to Tampa

A Chicago-based cryptocurrency company is expanding into Tampa and plans to hire 40 people in the next several months. The company, CoinFlip, announced Thursday morning it will move into offices in Sparkman Wharf next year. It will take 8,000 square feet in the office and retail development in the Water Street Tampa district.
Listen To Win 3-Day Passes To Country Thunder Florida

Country Thunder Florida is officially returning October 21th – 23rd, 2022, in Kissimmee and 99.5 QYK wants you to experience all the fun with 3-day passes!. Starting Monday, May 23rd through Friday, May 27th, tune in each weekday to Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe at 7:40a and again with Travis Daily at 4:40p for a chance to win a pair of 3-day passes to Country Thunder Florida.
Whale shark spotted off St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark was recently spotted by a charter captain off St. Pete Beach. Glen Taylor posted video and photos of the shark on Facebook. Taylor said he was 25 miles offshore when he saw the shark. “This monster just came by!” someone says in one of the videos […]
37-year-old Tampa office building sold to NY real estate investment firm

A New York real estate investment firm has bought a three-story office building in Tampa. The firm, Sason Organization, bought Presidents Plaza II at 4904 Eisenhower Blvd. The sale was completed in the name of an LLC, but a copy of the deed filed in Hillsborough County identifies the buyer as Sason.
Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
thatssotampa.com

Hello Sweetness is the next great dessert spot in the city of Tampa

Calling all dessert lovers in the city of Tampa! Hello Sweetness, a brand new bakeshop, is setting roots in the city of Tampa. This delicious debut will take place at 10018 Cross Creek Boulevard – with a soft launch set for Sunday, May 21. Hello Sweetness will specialize in sweet crepes and waffles, and will offer a huge array of gelato. Photos tease additions like banana Nutella crepes, and raspberry caramel waffles.
