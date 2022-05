Four people are injured after a two-car crash seven miles outside the city of Walla Walla just before 3:30 p.m. on May 19. A 30-year-old male from Stockholm, South Dakota was driving west on SR12, about to approach Smith Road. He was driving a GMC Terrain and had one passenger with him, a 59-year-old man from Walla Walla, according to the Washington State Patrol report.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO