Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in Life-Changing Internet for All Funds

Governor Tom Wolf today praised the recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence and thanked all state employees for their dedication to public service. “Over the past seven years, I have met thousands of commonwealth employees and witnessed the incredible work they do each day. This year’s award recipients embody the best qualities of our workforce, and their accomplishments demonstrate the breadth and impact of public service,” said Governor Wolf. “I want to thank these commonwealth employees for their exceptional contributions and being an inspiration to all of us.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO