DES MOINES, Iowa – The small blue building might not catch your eye as you drive by, but B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli has a habit of turning first-timers into regulars. The lunch hour at B&B provides no break for brothers John and Joe Brooks. The third generation owners grew up in the building at 2001 Southeast 6th Street. Their grandfather and great uncle started the business back in 1922.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO