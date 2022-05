ENCINITAS — Two pedestrians were fatally struck on Sunday by Amtrak trains in separate incidents — one in Sorrento Valley, the other in Encinitas. The first collision happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday at the Sorrento Valley train station, 11170 Sorrento Valley Road, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO