Kansas City, MO

2022 NFL schedule: Bills-Chiefs named among 'best revenge games'

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Over the past few years, this game has started become one of the most-anticipated contests in the NFL: The Buffalo Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The next time these two faceoff it’ll be Buffalo visiting Kansas City. That being the site of the last time these two played.

That game is remembered as “13 seconds” for how it ended–and how it was not in favor of the Bills.

But if you’re looking for a good spin zone, now this rematch, which will occur in Week 6, landed on the list of the NFL’s best “revenge games” to come in 2022 by our friends at Touchdown Wire.

Here’s why via analyst Doug Farrar:

It was one of the best games of the last few seasons, perhaps one of the best in NFL history, and one that provoked a change of the overtime rules to something approaching a reasonable solution. The Chiefs’ 42-36 divisional playoff win over the Bills saw Patrick Mahomes complete 33 of 44 passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen matched Mahomes target for target, completing 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. The only thing Allen didn’t have was a chance to respond to the Kansas City overtime drive that ended with an eight-yard Mahomes pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

If this game goes to overtime, both quarterbacks will have a chance to make a difference, so that’s nice. We’ll also see the Chiefs’ redefined post-Tyreek Hill offense, and a Bills defense made better with the addition of edge demon Von Miller. A potential AFC Championship game preview? Certainly.

During the build up to this one, much of the narrative will focus on the past.

But the future lingers and what will be different.

For Buffalo, is Von Miller the pass-rush closer the team is hoping he will be by Week 6? The Chiefs have also done some retooling of their own which has resulted in receiver Tyreek Hill no longer playing in Kansas City. Can they adjust?

This game is already boiling with intrigue.

