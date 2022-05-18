ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Vertex adds to Boston expansion with plans for new site

By Kristin Jensen
biopharmadive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the dedication of a major new building in Boston’s Seaport, Vertex Pharmaceuticals said it’s making plans for yet another facility that it claims will make the company the biggest biotech by square footage in the city. On Tuesday, Vertex dedicated Leiden I, a site focused...

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Grocery-anchored retail portfolio sells for $390m

TA Realty has paid $390 million for nine grocery-anchored shopping centers located across Greater Boston, Mass., and Providence, R.I. Newmark and Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Gravestar. “This portfolio represented a generational opportunity — the first-time offering of the highest-quality, privately owned collection of shopping centers in New...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Talbots to Close Massachusetts Distribution Center, Lay Off More Than 200

Hingham women’s clothing retailer Talbots is closing its Lakeville distribution center and plans to lay off the facility’s 277 employees in phases in coming months. Talbots, which has about a dozen stores in the Boston area and more than 500 worldwide, told the Business Journal on Thursday it will move Lakeville's fulfillment and distribution center operations to other facilities. The company said the closure will take place in phases through November, but didn’t offer further details on where fulfillment and distribution will instead take place.
LAKEVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Industry
Boston Globe

What’s the best marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts?

The Massachusetts cannabis scene is booming, and Boston.com readers have strong opinions about which recreational marijuana shops are doing it the best. The first dispensary opened its doors in the Bay State in 2018 and the industry was steadily growing just as the lockdowns forced non-essential businesses to grow. Bay Staters reacted by lining up at their favorite shops to stock up on products to get them through lockdown, and when restrictions lifted, business remained steady.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

MassDOT is hiring teens for seasonal maintenance

MASS. - As the weather heats up, so does the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s plans for work on and around the state’s roadways. They're looking to hire 120 to 150 summer interns ages 16 to 18 years old across the state. From Berkshire County to Metro Boston, seasonal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vertex Pharmaceuticals#New Areas#Hepatitis C#Executive#Biopharma Dive#Trikafta
WCVB

Boston bridge suddenly closed after inspectors find deterioration

BOSTON — A Massachusetts bridge that crosses MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak train tracks was abruptly closed by MassDOT Friday afternoon. MassDOT said the River Street Bridge in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood would be closed until further notice, effective immediately. Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor, as well as...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Regular gas approaching and passing $5

WALPOLE, Mass. — We are approaching three weeks of daily record gas prices. And we are now seeing regular gas priced over five dollars. “Now we are at 95 dollars and my tank is not even full. It’s crazy,” one driver in Wrentham told us. It’s...
WALPOLE, MA
WWLP 22News

Auto body repair industry in Massachusetts fed up

BOSTON (WWLP) – A rally was held at the State House to advocate for an increase in labor rate reimbursement for collision repairs. About 300 auto body workers and owners took to the steps of the State House Wednesday to fight for what they feel is long overdue. Alongside the workers were vocational tech students, family members and supporters who feel this fight against insurance companies is crucial in keeping shops open.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy