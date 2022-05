What can someone who lived a thousand years ago teach us about wisdom today? Considering true wisdom is timeless, one would think we can learn from any and all wisdom. Wisdom is wisdom is wisdom regardless of when it came about. Why is that? Because wisdom deals in fundamental truths. Fundamentals are, well, fundamental. They are unchangeable because they are based on truth. Basic truth does not change; otherwise, it wouldn't be truth, would it? Therefore wisdom, fundamentals, and truth are unchangeable and timeless.

2021-05-20