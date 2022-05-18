Arlene E. Fickel, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa

(Montgomery County) -- Nature, exercise, and travel are all coming together in Montgomery County next weekend. Montgomery County Recreation Trails' Second Annual Community Bike Ride will be rolling through on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. The route will take riders through the communities of Villisca, Stanton, and Red Oak. Riders will be able to see various points of interest in each town and take in the surrounding scenery. Larry Brandstetter says that this year's ride will take a different approach to the one previous.

