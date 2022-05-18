Arlene E. Fickel, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa

(KMAland) -- Iowa’s offense put up 30 runs, Creighton beat Villanova and Missouri was a winner over Georgia on Thursday. Iowa (31-17, 15-7): Iowa won a wild 30-16 game over Indiana (25-28, 10-12). Kyle Huckstorf rewrote the Big Ten record book with six hits, three home runs and 12 RBI while Keaton Anthony drove in three on three hits and scored three times. Sam Petersen had three hits, scored three times, drove in five runs and homered. Michael Seegers doubled and drew five walks to score three runs, and Ben Wilmes had three hits, scored four times and drove in two runs while Sam Hojnar had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice.
