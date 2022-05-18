ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Arlene E. Fickel, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa

By Pat Leece
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService:PendingName:Arlene Eunice FickelPronunciation:...

www.kmaland.com

northwestmoinfo.com

Thunderstorms Blow Motorcycles from Roadway

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Two southwest Iowa residents escaped injury in an accident caused by Tuesday’s storms. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year old New Market resident Alan Brown and 38-year old Clarinda resident Richard Pace were riding motorcycles on Highway 25 near the Highway 2 intersection when a large gust of wind from the thunderstorms blew both motorcycles off the roadway and into a ditch.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Jason Boles, 50, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Glenwood Golf Course, 57073 240th St, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. (Social round of golf will begin at 1:00 p.m. in honor of Jason) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery:. Notes:. Jason passed away back on...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

College Baseball (5/19): Huckstorf's historic night leads Iowa to 30-16 win over Indiana

(KMAland) -- Iowa’s offense put up 30 runs, Creighton beat Villanova and Missouri was a winner over Georgia on Thursday. Iowa (31-17, 15-7): Iowa won a wild 30-16 game over Indiana (25-28, 10-12). Kyle Huckstorf rewrote the Big Ten record book with six hits, three home runs and 12 RBI while Keaton Anthony drove in three on three hits and scored three times. Sam Petersen had three hits, scored three times, drove in five runs and homered. Michael Seegers doubled and drew five walks to score three runs, and Ben Wilmes had three hits, scored four times and drove in two runs while Sam Hojnar had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice.
LINCOLN, NE
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Shenandoah, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Boys Tennis (5/18): Seasons end for Shenandoah, D-S, Kuemper

(KMAland) -- The Kuemper Catholic, Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah tennis teams all saw their seasons come to a close on Wednesday. 1S (S): Charlie Steele def. Sam Janssen (6-4, 6-2) 2S (S): Sam Feldmann def. Jared Hausman (6-3, 6-0) 4S (S): Riley DeWitt def. Hans Kraus (4-6, 6-0, 6-1) 5S (S):...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Murray alum Decker adjusting to javelin, ready for NJCAA Championships

(Creston) -- Murray graduate Emma Decker has been a quick learner in the javelin throw. The Southwestern Community College thrower hopes to shine at the upcoming NJCAA Championships. The javelin was not on Decker's mind when she stepped foot on campus. She expected to throw the shot put but has...
MURRAY, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Girls Soccer (5/20): Glenwood, Atlantic, D-S, SC East advance

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City East advanced in regional girls soccer action on Friday. Alaina Meads, Liberty Williams and Ava Scott had two goals each while Ryley Nebel, Isabel Griffin and Molly Williams posted one goal apiece for Glenwood. Molly Williams had two assists, and McKenna Koehler, Meads, Ashley Aust and Griffin added one assist each for the Rams.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

NCAA Softball Tournament (5/20): Nebraska, Missouri snag low-scoring wins

(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri were both winners in the NCAA Softball Tournament on Friday. Nebraska (41-14): Nebraska got a combined three-hit shutout from Olivia Ferrell (20-6) and Courtney Wallace in a 3-0 win over North Texas (35-15). Cam Ybarra led the offense with two hits and scored a run, and Kaylin Kinney and Mya Felder both drove in one run in the NCAA Tournament win.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Steve Bakerink, 75 and Debbie Bakerink, 72, of Fontenelle

Celebration of Life Gathering for Steve Bakerink, 75 and Debbie Bakerink, 72, of Fontanelle, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hotel Greenfield in Greenfield, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date in the Fontanelle Cemetery. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

SWIEF announces 2022 scholarship recipients

(Council Bluffs) -- The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation has awarded its 2022 scholarships for high school seniors. At its annual recognition event at the Iowa Western Community College Student Center Wednesday, the foundation announced over 135 students received more than $617,000 in scholarships toward their college educations--over a 43% increase from the amount awarded in 2021.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Debra Bitter, 47, Corning

Location:Corning First Presbyterian Church, 907 Grove Avenue, Corning, Iowa. Notes:A meal will follow the service in the church basement.
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Montgomery County Recreation Trails rolling through KMAland

(Montgomery County) -- Nature, exercise, and travel are all coming together in Montgomery County next weekend. Montgomery County Recreation Trails' Second Annual Community Bike Ride will be rolling through on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. The route will take riders through the communities of Villisca, Stanton, and Red Oak. Riders will be able to see various points of interest in each town and take in the surrounding scenery. Larry Brandstetter says that this year's ride will take a different approach to the one previous.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Watch: Deer makes sliding entrance into Iowa recreation center

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll Recreation Center got an unexpected visit from a woodland critter on Thursday. Footage from the city of Carroll shows a deer sliding through a hallway in the building. It took a moment for the deer to get its footing before gingerly trotting back out...
CARROLL, IA
kmaland.com

NSAA approves changes to state basketball format

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has approved some changes for their state basketball tournaments. According to nebpreps.com, the NSAA board has unanimously approved a recommended format that will eliminate playing state tournament games in high schools, with the exception of third place games in the lower classes. The...
LINCOLN, NE
abc17news.com

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the amount of rare earth elements present where it plans to build the mine about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek is the second largest deposit in the United States. But the company still has to raise more than $1 billion to build the mine. It also has to analyze the latest data to determine whether it will be economically feasible to produce those rare earth elements.
OMAHA, NE

