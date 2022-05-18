ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thatcher, AZ

Pima, Thatcher OK franchise agreements with Southwest Gas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHATCHER — Pima and Thatcher residents overwhelmingly approved franchise agreements between the towns and Southwest Gas on Tuesday. Graham County Elections reports 85.22 percent of Thatcher ballots cast, and 83.03 percent...

Richard Urban

$80 million, 5-year transportation plan up for approval

A drone's eye view of drainage work for the Magma Road project that was completed last year.Photo courtesy of Pinal County Public Works. Over the next five years, Pinal County transportation planners recommend spending $80.2 million on 107 road construction, improvement, and maintenance projects, funded by a half-cent sales tax voters approved in 2005.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses record-high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tucson has reached $4.50 a gallon. That’s a record for our area. “It’s unaffordable for so many families,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “There are levers we can pull on here to lower the cost.”
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prop 411 passes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17. According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year plan to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Slight uptick in jobless claims

PHOENIX —Unemployment claims rose slightly in Graham and Greenlee counties, but Arizona’s two eastern counties continue to have the lowest unemployment in the state. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Arizona Commerce Authority. The jobless rate in Greenlee County rose three-tenths of a point to...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Gretchen Pahia

Barking news: Special pet vaccination event being held in Pinal County

(Maricopa, AZ ) The Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) is holding a special event for pet owners this weekend. The Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital in Pinal County is offering a special vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, as a great way to keep community animals healthy. The clinic is open to any area resident, their pets do not have to be a patient of the clinic.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Lawmakers seek criminal investigation into development project outside of Tucson

Earlier this week, the controversy over a planned development near Benson — about 50 miles from Tucson — went up a notch when Congressman Raul Grijalva announced that the House Natural Resources Committee is calling for a criminal investigation into what caused the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reverse its stance on the project.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Study: Among States That Love to Hate the Rich, Arizona Is No. 1

If you live in one of metro Phoenix’s posh neighborhoods like North Scottsdale or Fountain Hills, chances are you have a taste for ritzy spas, well-manicured fairways, upscale shops, and sumptuous restaurants. And chances are, a whole lot of your neighbors hate you. A recent study found that Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Graham County does its part to maintain statewide voter registration database

SAFFORD — The Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved contributing to the upkeep of the statewide voter registration database. “This agreement is for software and software maintenance of the voter registration system,” said Wendy John, Graham County Recorder. Graham County’s portion of the upkeep is $1,629.82.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
firefighternation.com

Missing Wildland Firefighter Found Dead in Sierra Vista AZ

A Nevada firefighter/helicopter manager with the Bureau of Land Management reported missing Saturday has been found dead. Patrick Gladics, 38, was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working at the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport where he was assigned. He was reported missing after he didn’t report to duty on Saturday.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Expect delays, lane restrictions on US 60 near the Pinto Creek Bridge May 24-26

Motorists on US 60 between Miami and Superior will encounter lane restrictions and delays Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26, while crews install permanent striping, grind rumble strips, adjust a manhole and complete other miscellaneous work near the Pinto Creek Bridge. Alternating lane closures with flaggers are scheduled during...
MIAMI, AZ
AZFamily

$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop near Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Arizona, authorities said. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Tuesday for traffic violations. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9 walked around the vehicle and alerted deputies there may be drugs in the car. When they searched it, they say they found nearly 56,000 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2 grams of cocaine. Tovar-Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.
WINSLOW, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert for missing Sierra Vista man canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man has been canceled, according to authorities. Arizona DPS did not say why the alert for Donal Ray Duey, 84, was canceled so KOLD has reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for details.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

