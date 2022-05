The Scouts said the decision to sell the Albright Property allows the organization, "to fund the trust and continue to ensure that the Scouting program is available for families moving forward. The Heart of Virginia Scout Reservation with Cub Adventure Camp and Camp T. Brady Saunders will continue to be available for our Scouts and Scouters to use for all the outdoor adventure needs."

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO