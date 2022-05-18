ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Pokes Report Podcast No. 23: Samantha Show

By Pokes Report Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for another episide of the Pokes Report Podcast!. We’re really excited about this one as former Oklahoma State star softball player Samantha Show joins the guys. They talk about...

Big 12 Tourney Set and I Like the Cowboys in Their Opener, but Texas Tech Overall

STILLWATER – The seeds are set and Oklahoma State will open the first Big 12 Baseball Championship Tournament on May 25 in Globe Life Field against the Texas Longhorns. The Cowboys (35-18) finished Big 12 play with a 15-9 record and good for a three-way tie for third, but with the tiebreakers Oklahoma State must settle for being the No. 4 seed against No. 5 seed Texas (39-17) with their 14-10 conference mark and the early morning 9 a.m. first pitch. Breakfast burritos for the Pokes and the Horns.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State at Baylor (BASEBALL, 5-20-2022)

Oklahoma State returned to the win column Friday night as the No. 8 Cowboys bested Baylor, 11-5, at Baylor Ballpark. Pokes Report is an independent site and is not affiliated with Oklahoma State University. ©2022 Pokes Report. All rights reserved.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State Announces Signing of Russell Harrison

All three of Mike Boynton’s recent crop of transfers are now signed. Oklahoma State has rolled out the announcements of its three transfers this week. High Point transfer John-Michael Wright went on Tuesday. Texas State transfer Caleb Asberry went on Wednesday. And now the Cowboys announced UL-Monroe transfer Russell Harrison signed Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lee Shines in 3-2 Setback to No. 1 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Senior Haley Lee recorded her 22nd multi-hit game of the season against No. 1 Oklahoma (51-2) Saturday to keep the Texas A&M softball team (30-27) within reach, before ultimately falling, 3-2. Lee’s long ball was just the second allowed by Oklahoma’s Hope Trautwein this year, and first since February 25. The Sooners’ ace struck out just two Aggies, while A&M’s pitching staff was led by Makinzy Herzog, who fanned three in three innings of work.
NORMAN, OK
Busby's Hitting and Defense Sends Oklahoma State to Regional Championship Sunday

STILLWATER – Sometimes it’s just your day. This was another good day for the host Oklahoma State Cowgirls at the NCAA Stillwater Regional as they knocked off Big Ten Champion Nebraska 7-4 to win the winner’s bracket game and move into the first championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. OSU would need just one win over the survivor North Texas to advance and host a super-regional next weekend. North Texas defeated Fordham and then shut out Nebraska 3-0 later Saturday to survive and advance to face the Cowgirls on Sunday.
STILLWATER, OK
Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 3-2 Win Over Texas A&M in NCAA Regionals

In the second round of the Norman Regional, Oklahoma avoided a major upset as they got by Texas A&M by a score of 3-2 to advance one game closer to Super Regionals. The Sooners will now await the winner of Game 5 of the Norman Regional, which will be played tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT. Texas A&M will face the winner of Minnesota and Prairie View A&M in that one, with the loser going home and the winner needing two wins over Oklahoma on Sunday to advance to Super Regionals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
TULSA, OK
Gavin Freeman Set to be Oklahoma’s Next Great Walk-On

Oklahoma football has had a few good walk-ons the last several years. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the most notable among them. He won nearly every honor in 2017, including the Heisman Trophy. Lee Morris became a reliable wide receiver for Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. Connor McGinnis came aboard as a quarterback but wound up being the placekicking holder for four years and won the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award his sophomore season. Drake Stoops, another clutch receiver, will be entering his senior season this fall.
NORMAN, OK
Cowgirls Light Up Stadium Scoreboard for Run Rule Over Fordham 12-0

STILLWATER – Nice way to open up an NCAA Regional with a run-rule win and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls did just that with a 12-0 shutout that featured a pair of fourth inning bombs including a pinch hit grand slam. The Cowgirls get some extra rest, save some innings from their pitchers, and prepare for what was an expected meeting with former Big Eight and Big 12 rival and now Big Ten softball champion Nebraska. Nebraska (41-14) beat North Texas in the first game of the day 3-0. The Cowgirls and Huskers meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the winner’s bracket game. That winner moves on to Sunday in the catbird seat for the regional.
STILLWATER, OK
John Daly delivers another ride in PGA’s 1st round

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Always colorful, never boring. Shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
PGA Championship 2022: Tyrrell Hatton already trashed Augusta National. Now he's upset with the setup at Southern Hills

TULSA — Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to hold back how he feels about, well, how he feels. If you didn’t know that already from the endless number of on-course outbursts he’s displayed over the years following good, bad and indifferent shots, it was crystalized after the final round of last month’s Masters when the 30-year-old Englishman offered an uncensored opinion about how “unfair at times” the layout at Augusta National can be.
TULSA, OK

