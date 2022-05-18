ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets GM Rafael Stone open-minded to trade of No. 3 draft pick

By Brian Barefield
 3 days ago
Photo by David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

For a second straight year, Houston will select in the NBA draft’s top three after Tuesday’s 2022 lottery drawing. With general manager Rafael Stone representing the Rockets organization, Houston secured the No. 3 overall selection for the franchise’s first time since 1983.

Although the Rockets are slated to select third, Stone is not ruling out a potential trade package involving that draft pick.

“I am definitely not going to block them out,” said Stone, who is in Chicago this week for the lottery and draft combine. “If they want to talk, I am always available to talk. If they (NBA general managers) are interested in doing something, we are always available to listen. If there something that makes sense for both teams, then something will get done.”

It’s a similar approach to what Stone took in 2021, when he made clear on lottery night that trades involving the No. 2 pick were possible before ultimately keeping the pick and drafting Jalen Green. Generally speaking, the Rockets prioritize keeping an open mind to all possibilities.

Stone spoke more in-depth about drafting a player that fits the Rockets’ system if the team decides to stick at its current spot on June 23.

“If we end up picking, we’ll have the ability to pick a really, really talented basketball player at 3,” Stone said. “It’s on us to pick the right player, it’s on us to develop the player and it’s up to the player who comes to us, too, assuming we even use the pick.”

Houston will have multiple selections in the first round for the second consecutive year after securing the No. 17 pick from the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden trade from January 2021. Last season, the Rockets drafted Green (Mo. 2), Josh Christopher (No. 24), and Usman Garuba (No. 23) in the first round. They also acquired the rights to Alperen Sengun (No. 16) from Oklahoma City as part of a draft-night trade.

Comments / 0

