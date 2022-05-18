ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Law responded. No report. Requesting a welfare check on friend who just sent a photo of self harm. --------------------------------------------- 22-M04023 Animal Noise Complaint. Incident Address: 800 blk N MEADOW ST. MOSCOW ID 83843....

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD investigating ATM robbery

The Moscow Police Department is now searching for two men who allegedly stole a bank ATM. Around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning, deputies were dispatched to Chase Bank on West Pullman Road in Moscow. Witnesses say two men in a stolen truck allegedly hooked a chain to the front of the...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

N. Spokane shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are looking for the shooter who sent one man to the hospital. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on N. Howard Street and W. Francis Ave around 1:15 Friday morning. Callers reported hearing multiple shots and seeing a man, armed with a firearm, walk to his car. Deputies located a handgun, blood and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s getting scarier’: Rideshare, delivery drivers struggle with record-high gas prices

SPOKANE, Wash. – Those who make a living driving are struggling as gas prices soar.  AAA says all states now have prices over $4 per gallon. It’s something that has never happened before.  The average price of gas is currently $4.60 per gallon in Idaho, another record high. It’s also 12 cents higher in Kootenai County.  Washington set a record...
SPOKANE, WA
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Moscow, ID
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Video Surveillance Presented in First-Degree Murder Trial

LEWISTON - The first-degree murder trial for Clyde Ewing began on Monday May 16th. This is the second trial of a father and son accused of the January 8, 2021 shooting death of 31-year-old Samuel Johns in his Lewiston living room. Clyde’s son, 17-year-old Demetri Ewing was found guilty last month of first degree murder. His sentencing is set for June 16.
LEWISTON, ID
Person
Unk
Coeur d'Alene Press

Prosecutor’s successor will be appointed

COEUR d’ALENE — The current county commissioners might choose Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh’s replacement when he takes the bench next year. McHugh announced in February his intention to become a district judge, following the retirement of Judge Lansing Haynes. When a midterm vacancy occurs on the court,...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
#Police#Logos#Blk Levick St#Blk N Meadow#Animal Problem#Kibbie Dome#07 58 Ui Parking
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Hours-long SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley ends with arrest of wanted felon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A hours-long standoff with SWAT ended with an arrest on Sunday, May 15, after Spokane Valley Deputies received a report of a possible wanted suspect at an apartment complex on east 4th Ave. The suspect, 29-year-old Antonio Davis, is an admitted gang member wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous. In prior interactions with law enforcement, he had been armed. He was previously wanted out of Nevada for felony charges of possession of a fire arm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Davis was seen standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite deputies advising him he was under arrest and commanding him to stop, Davis fled to an apartment and slammed the door behind him. A perimeter was a established, and deputies advised Davis to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully. When the orders went unheeded, a search warrant was obtained. The SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, negotiators, EDU, SRASU, and K9 units were brought in due to Davis’s violent history. Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigation into local shootings. Nearby residents were informed of the incident and advised to evacuate or shelter in place for their safety.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

