Waterloo West softball coach Adam Dehl previews 2022 season

The Metro Baseball Tournament got underway last night at Waterloo West High School. In the first game, Cedar Falls cruised past Waterloo Columbus, 16-0. The Tigers belted three homeruns in the win, including a grand slam by Jaden Kramer. In the second game, Waterloo East outscored Waterloo West, 18-10. The...
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released its final Class 2A and 3A soccer rankings. Cedar Falls finishes the regular season ranked 12th in 3A. In 2A, Independence is 14th and Waverly-Shell Rock is 2nd.
Mikayla Montgomery has been hired by Waterloo East High School as its new volleyball coach. Montgomery is a 2007 graduate of East, when she was Mikayla Sims. She’s a 2012 graduate of Drake and was a three-time All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection, first team Iowa Class 4A All State honoree as a senior, and a three-year letter winner in both volleyball and basketball at Waterloo East High School.
Wednesday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. Waterloo East high school softball coach Chad Adams joins to preview the Trojans upcoming 2022 season. Waterloo East high school track & field coach Aaron Taylor joins to preview the number of Trojans set to compete at the state track & field championships that begin tomorrow at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
The Metro High School Baseball Tournament gets underway this evening. This year’s tournament is hosted by Waterloo West. At 5:00, Cedar Falls — which is off to a 4-0 start — takes on Waterloo Columbus. Tonight’s game is the Sailors season-opener. At 7:00, Waterloo West goes...
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers played a comical college baseball game in Big Ten action on Thursday night in Iowa City. Indiana led the game 13-2… and lost 30-16. Yes, an 11-run lead for the Hoosiers turned into a 14-run loss. After trailing 13-2, the Hawkeyes outscored the...
On May 6, a sighting of a black bear took place in Dubuque that threw Iowans into a frenzy. Bears don't have a significant population in the Hawkeye State and aren't considered to be a species that's local. So, when there's one sighting, it's pretty surprising. Dubuque is now up...
The hit game show will be coming to an Iowa town near you very soon. A beloved game show is hitting the road in the near future. 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently in its 39th season with longtime host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Fans of one of the longest-running syndicated shows in television history are about to embark on a whole new frontier.
Gayno Smith lived a troubled life. Between moving around the country, not having a consistent place of work, and being dismissed by his family, he did not lead what was considered to be a typical livelihood. According to the Southeast Iowa Union, Smith was "reportedly a quiet, methodical farmhand, expert...
Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
An organization says all people deserve proper dental care and some with disabilities or who are elderly aren't getting it.
FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
In Iowa, Morel Mushroom hunting is a religion. These two guys have found the motherload of Mushrooms worth thousands of dollars on the open shroom market. I was out hunting Morel Mushrooms last weekend around Decorah, Iowa. I found nothing. I don't think the mushrooms are popping up yet in...
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of stealing over $300,000 is pleading not guilty. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, MN, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary in Winnebago County District Court. Crews is accused of smashing out the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
