San Angelo Restaurant Owners to Open Funky New Chicken Shack Near Downtown Soon

SAN ANGELO – A successful San Angelo BBQ family has expanded its portfolio by opening up a chicken joint in near downtown in east San Angelo.

Charles and JoAnn Thomas, owners of RJ's BBQ number one and two, announced that RJ's Chicken Shack will be opening at 1407 S. Oakes St. soon.

The new menu will include wings, mac & cheese, chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, and much more. "We're Not Just BBQ Anymore," stated the restaurant on their Facebook.

The Thomas' own two BBQ restaurants in San Angelo. The original BBQ restaurant is located at 1405 N. Bryant and the other is located at 101 E. Avenue K.