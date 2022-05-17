ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Featured Home: 1508 Worthington Heights Parkway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated on more than 17 beautiful acres in close proximity to the Western Run, 1508 Worthington Heights Parkway boasts a spectacular, custom-designed, thoughtfully expanded five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath luxury home. Guests are welcomed up a landscaped path into a bright, two-story foyer. The main level features a living room, banquet-sized...

WTOP

Evolving Annapolis Town Center adds 3 more big retailers

The repositioning of Annapolis Town Center, operated by Trademark Property Company, has signed on three more big national retail chains. Designer eyeglass chain Warby Parker will open a store there this summer. Pottery Barn opens later this year, as does a Williams Sonoma store. Renovations at Annapolis Town Center include...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances

Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Made In Baltimore Launches Online Store Selling Locally Made Home Goods, Jewelry And More

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Made In Baltimore, the Baltimore Development Corporation-backed program promoting locally made crafts and goods, has launched an online store. “We know from our seven-year history of running pop-up stores that Baltimoreans want an easy place to shop locally,” said Andy Cook, Made in Baltimore’s executive director. “The online store brings that opportunity to anyone with an internet connection — whether you live here or you want to send a gift to someone out of state who loves Charm City.” The store features hundreds of bath and beauty products, apparel, accessories, cards, food and drinks, and other products, and allows shoppers to search for items made by Black, Indigenous, and people of color artists or by businesses that are women-owned or LGBTQ-owned. Cook said the products on the site will change seasonally. Made In Baltimore launched in 2015 as a pop-up shop highlighting local makers and makerspaces. The nonprofit has run a series of pop-ups since, including most recently a brick-and-mortar store in Remington. In 2018, Made in Baltimore joined with the Baltimore Development Corporation. According to its site, the group’s pop-up stores and markets have generated more than $200,000 in sales revenue for local makers.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pizza shop employee shot at Baltimore County shopping center in Garrison

GARRISON, Md. (WBFF) — An employee of a pizza restaurant was shot Friday afternoon at a shopping center in Garrison, witnesses said. Baltimore County police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 9600 block of Reistertown Road. Officers on the scene found the man who they said was shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed. Police declined to release any other details, saying it was an active investigation.
GARRISON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Red Brick Station to honor Traffic Jam Jimmy with special dish on Thursday

WHITE MARSH, MD—A restaurant on THE AVENUE at White Marsh is honoring a local legend on Thursday. In honor of Traffic Jam Jimmy, Red Brick Station is offering a $10 fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw on May 19th. The dish was one of Traffic Jam Jimmy’s favorites and will be available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., dine-in only. James … Continue reading "Red Brick Station to honor Traffic Jam Jimmy with special dish on Thursday" The post Red Brick Station to honor Traffic Jam Jimmy with special dish on Thursday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
98online.com

Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard

(WBALTV) WOODBINE, Md. — This isn’t something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an unexpected visitor. Ring camera video captured a black bear roaming around her backyard!. What should you do if you see this play out in your backyard?. The Maryland Department...
WOODBINE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Duo Beatbox Dads Performing At JCC Block Party This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore fathers on a mission to entertain and educate children through beatbox performances are performing this Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore’s Annual Community Block Party. WJZ is sponsoring the block party.   “We’re the beatbox dads and we put on live music and movement programs for children,” said Jamaal Collier.  Collier and Max Bent have been performing as the Beatbox Dads for the last seven years. They put on shows at schools, libraries, birthday parties and at events to entertain and introduce children to the fun of beatboxing and hip-hop culture.   “Our first few shows we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Get to Know the Baltimore Native Behind Plant-Based Vegan Juiceology

Dominique J. Allen's decision to open her juice bar in the Bromo Arts District was the culmination of a long struggle. For Dominique J. Allen, the decision to open her vegan raw juice bar business, Vegan Juiceology, in Baltimore’s Market Center-Bromo Arts District was the culmination of a long struggle.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Wells Fargo Bank Branch was Robbed Yesterday

The Wells Fargo Bank branch in the Bay Forest Shopping Center in Annapolis was robbed yesterday afternoon. Annapolis Police confirm the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. after a teller was handed a note demanding money from a suspect. It’s not known how much money the suspect got away with.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2, an individual entered the business located in White Marsh Mall (8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard, 21236), walked around the counter, and stole a bottle of perfume. At around noon on Thursday, May 12, an individual entered a home in … Continue reading "Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint" The post Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Truck fire with fuel spill shuts down I-95 in Rosedale, hazmat responding

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning truck fire on Interstate 95 in Rosedale. The fire was reported at just after 8:30 a.m. along southbound I-95, just past the I-695 interchange. Fire personnel and hazmat crews are responding due to a subsequent fuel spill. All southbound lanes along I-95 have been shut down with only the Express … Continue reading "Truck fire with fuel spill shuts down I-95 in Rosedale, hazmat responding" The post Truck fire with fuel spill shuts down I-95 in Rosedale, hazmat responding appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th. Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania … Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Arnold

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon at an intersection in Arnold, Anne Arundel County Police said. Investigators believe around 4:20 p.m. a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Ritchie Highway approaching Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Camry traveling north on Ritchie Highway started to make a left turn onto Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, which is when the motorcycle and Camry collided, police said. The motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Shane Tyler Rider, was fully ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the Camry was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is underway in the crash, police said.
ARNOLD, MD

