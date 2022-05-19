ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dirt Bike Rider Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Teenager Dead, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a dirt bike rider accused of killing a skateboarding teen in North Philadelphia. On Wednesday, police released new video of the suspect that they say struck 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario.

Police say at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in North Philadelphia, a man riding a dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue at a high rate of speed, doing wheelies and struck the teenager while he was riding a skateboard.

Gomez Rosario was initially taken into the hospital in extremely critical condition, but he was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital on Tuesday morning.

A memorial is now located at the scene of the incident at Allegheny Avenue. The memorial is boxed in by skateboards with candles, balloons, and flowers to remember Gomez Rosario.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find the dirt bike rider.

“Looks pretty young. He was wearing, at the time, a black helmet, white T-shirt, a red bandana or a scarf around his neck, black jeans and white sneakers. This is a dangerous activity and what’s fun for one person is dangerous to someone else and this is a very good example of what can happen,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

The victim’s family says Jesus was smart and wanted to be a pilot.

“He always goes on the sidewalks. I don’t know why he was in the middle of the street. Maybe too if he would’ve been on the sidewalk this would have never happened to him and I understand that too. But you hit him and left the scene so now come forward,” said Yahaira Colon, the victim’s sister.

Police say the suspect is a man of light complexion, who was wearing a black helmet, red bandana, or scarf around his neck, white T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. They say he left the scene with the dirt bike heading east on Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the suspect’s dirt bike has green wheels and a green body. It was damaged on the left side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.

MrsAMD1
5d ago

Prayers to the family of the young man. This is prime example of why we don't need to have dirt bikes and ATV's and slingshots running amuck, and violating traffic laws Ave terrorizing people at bus stops and vehicles.

