Jocelyn Henderson has joined Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank as vice president and senior commercial underwriter. “We are pleased to welcome Jocelyn as a valuable addition to the Summit team. She brings a wealth of knowledge in Commercial Lending, and we are fortunate to add her expertise to our experienced Loan Underwriting Team,” said Brian Reed, president and CEO of Summit State Bank.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO