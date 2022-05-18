ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jared Goff was one of the NFL's best passers vs. the blitz in 2021

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago

Jared Goff didn’t exactly light up the Detroit sky in his first season with the Lions, but the veteran quarterback did have his moments. One of the areas where Goff performed quite well at quarterback in 2021 was when facing a blitz.

Goff had the third-best completion percentage of all quarterbacks when blitzed last season. His 68.1 percent completion rate finished behind only Patrick Mahomes and Teddy Bridgewater. Goff was one spot ahead of the man he replaced in Detroit, Matthew Stafford of the Rams.

From NFL Inside Edge, the best and worst QBs at completion rate vs. the blitz:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJuzR_0fiRlNaV00

Goff’s overall performance versus the blitz is better measured in QB Rating. And the Lions QB still finished respectably, ranking 10th:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278I8n_0fiRlNaV00

Given how poorly Goff played early on, it’s a somewhat impressive finish to make the top 10. One thing that helped Goff — he did not throw a single interception against the blitz all season, joining Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz with clean slates.

