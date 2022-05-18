University Book Store Headlines: 5.18.2022

Matt Walp, a top coach at Archbishop Wood, has joined the Rutgers football coaching staff. The Scarlet Knights announced the addition of Walp to the staff on Thursday morning. One of the top programs in Pennsylvania, Walp joins Rutgers after a most unusual journey to the sidelines. Prior to becoming head coach at Archbishop Wood, Walp was an executive in the business world. Walp’s title is director of player engagement for the football program. Prior to becoming head coach at Archbishop Wood, Walp was an assistant with the program and has extensive experience coaching high school football. Archbishop Wood has produced top NFL talent such as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Rutgers has benefitted in the past from the high school program with players such as Desmon Peoples and Nick Arcidiacono. Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Coach Walp!@MattWalp | #CHOP — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) May 19, 2022 Last season, Walp led the program to a 5-5 record. “I am thrilled to welcome Matt and Tina to the Rutgers Football Family,” Schiano said. “His experience on the field and in the business world will be a valuable resource to our program.” Tina Walp is the wife of the newest Rutgers football assistant. The Walp family has five children.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO