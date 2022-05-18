ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Book Store Headlines: 5.18.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store. Prior to lottery, Ivey was favorite for No. 1 pick - Yahoosports.com. 'This day needs to end with David Bell on our team' - Akron Beacon-Journal. Coaches on the hot...

The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Attending Harvard Business School

It's not uncommon for college basketball stars to return to school after their playing careers are over. But one former Duke star is resuming his education at one of America's most prestigious institutions. On Sunday, former Blue Devil Marshall Plumlee announced that he's attending the Harvard Business School. He'll be...
COLLEGES
AllSooners

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 124

On the latest with the Coaches Caravan circuit, the addition of JUCO quarterback General Booty, a preview of softball's opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament and a wrap-up of the latest action from baseball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

CBS Sports app: Scores, news, top-rated mobile highlights for football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer

The CBS Sports App is raising the standard when it comes to following your favorite sports teams, leagues and athletes. Winner of the 2022 Webby and 2022 People's Voice Webby for Best Sports App and Software, the CBS Sports App is your one-stop source for breaking player news, real-time game scores and so much more. With streaming access to all of the live events and games from CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ in one place, the CBS Sports App, the best sports app out there, puts the action in the palm of your hand. Download the CBS Sports App now and never miss out on your favorite major sports games and news ever again.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football adds Pennsylvania coach Matt Walp to the Scarlet Knights staff

Matt Walp, a top coach at Archbishop Wood, has joined the Rutgers football coaching staff. The Scarlet Knights announced the addition of Walp to the staff on Thursday morning. One of the top programs in Pennsylvania, Walp joins Rutgers after a most unusual journey to the sidelines. Prior to becoming head coach at Archbishop Wood, Walp was an executive in the business world. Walp’s title is director of player engagement for the football program. Prior to becoming head coach at Archbishop Wood, Walp was an assistant with the program and has extensive experience coaching high school football. Archbishop Wood has produced top NFL talent such as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Rutgers has benefitted in the past from the high school program with players such as Desmon Peoples and Nick Arcidiacono.   Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Coach Walp!@MattWalp | #CHOP — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) May 19, 2022 Last season, Walp led the program to a 5-5 record. “I am thrilled to welcome Matt and Tina to the Rutgers Football Family,” Schiano said. “His experience on the field and in the business world will be a valuable resource to our program.” Tina Walp is the wife of the newest Rutgers football assistant. The Walp family has five children.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Katz has a sleeper to be top four in the Big Ten: Rutgers basketball

Andy Katz unveiled his top three teams in the Big Ten for next season, with the Big Ten Network insider thinking that Rutgers has a chance to finish near the top of the conference. He says this, even with Rutgers losing stars Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker this offseason. The duo led Rutgers in scoring with Harper invited to the NBA combine this week. Katz had Michigan as his top team in the Big Ten followed by Michigan State and Indiana. Purdue and Illinois could vie to be that fourth team in the Big Ten but Katz has a sleeper to...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Softball Tournament: Stream and broadcast info for Friday’s ACC matchups

For the first time since 2015, six ACC teams were selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament, with four of the six among the top 16 seeds. One of those four teams is Clemson, which reached its second consecutive ACC Championship game last week, ultimately losing to Florida State. Despite the loss for the Tigers, Clemson will still be an NCAA Tournament host this weekend as the No. 10 seed. The other three teams in the top 16 are Florida State, Virginia Tech and Duke, which are No. 2, No. 3 and No. 12, respectively. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

