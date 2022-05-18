ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC adds Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg to June 25 event

By Farah Hannoun
 3 days ago
UFC light heavyweight prospects will square off in June.

Tafon Nchukwi faces Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night on June 25 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the booking informed MMA Junkie of the matchup Wednesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Nchukwi (6-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has split his first four octagon appearances. After defeating Mike Rodriguez last September, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate was stopped by Azamat Murzakanov at UFC Fight Night 203 in March.

After losing his promotional debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu in a Fight of the Night effort at UFC 259, City Kickboxing’s Ulberg (4-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Fabio Cherant at UFC 271 in February.

With the addition, the UFC’s June 25 lineup now includes:

  • Amir Albazi vs. Tim Elliott
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey
  • Alan Baudot vs. Josh Parisian
  • Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Sergey Morozov vs. Raulian Paiva
  • Christos Giagos vs. Thiago Moises
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg

