UFC adds Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg to June 25 event

UFC light heavyweight prospects will square off in June.

Tafon Nchukwi faces Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night on June 25 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the booking informed MMA Junkie of the matchup Wednesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Nchukwi (6-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has split his first four octagon appearances. After defeating Mike Rodriguez last September, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate was stopped by Azamat Murzakanov at UFC Fight Night 203 in March.

After losing his promotional debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu in a Fight of the Night effort at UFC 259, City Kickboxing’s Ulberg (4-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Fabio Cherant at UFC 271 in February.

With the addition, the UFC’s June 25 lineup now includes: