Atlanta, GA

2022 PFL 4 matchups announced: Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez headlines June 17 event

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YF0QC_0fiRSevl00

The next matchups for PFL’s lightweights and light heavyweights are set.

Clay Collard (21-9-1) vs. Alexander Martinez (9-2) will headline 2022 PFL 4 on June 17 at OTE Arena in Atlanta, promotion officials announced Wednesday. In the co-main event, reigning light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior (14-5-2) meets 2022 PFL Challenger Series winner Bruce Souto (15-4).

Rounding up the main card is 2021 lightweight season winner Raush Manfio (16-3), who takes on ex-UFC fighter Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5). Finally, Jeremy Stephens (28-20-1) will look to rebound from his debut loss to Collard when he faces Myles Price (11-8), who was defeated by Anthony Pettis at PFL 3.

PFL 4 airs Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with continued action at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The remaining regular season events will take place the following weeks on June 24 and July 1.

The announced 2022 PFL 4 lineup:

  • Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez
  • Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto
  • Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier
  • Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis
  • Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte
  • Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi
  • Viktor Pesta vs. Robert Wilkinson
  • Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

