2022 PFL 4 matchups announced: Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez headlines June 17 event
The next matchups for PFL’s lightweights and light heavyweights are set.
Clay Collard (21-9-1) vs. Alexander Martinez (9-2) will headline 2022 PFL 4 on June 17 at OTE Arena in Atlanta, promotion officials announced Wednesday. In the co-main event, reigning light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior (14-5-2) meets 2022 PFL Challenger Series winner Bruce Souto (15-4).
Rounding up the main card is 2021 lightweight season winner Raush Manfio (16-3), who takes on ex-UFC fighter Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5). Finally, Jeremy Stephens (28-20-1) will look to rebound from his debut loss to Collard when he faces Myles Price (11-8), who was defeated by Anthony Pettis at PFL 3.
PFL 4 airs Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with continued action at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The remaining regular season events will take place the following weeks on June 24 and July 1.
The announced 2022 PFL 4 lineup:
- Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez
- Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto
- Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier
- Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis
- Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte
- Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi
- Viktor Pesta vs. Robert Wilkinson
- Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira
