2022 PFL 4 matchups announced: Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez headlines June 17 event

The next matchups for PFL’s lightweights and light heavyweights are set.

Clay Collard (21-9-1) vs. Alexander Martinez (9-2) will headline 2022 PFL 4 on June 17 at OTE Arena in Atlanta, promotion officials announced Wednesday. In the co-main event, reigning light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior (14-5-2) meets 2022 PFL Challenger Series winner Bruce Souto (15-4).

Rounding up the main card is 2021 lightweight season winner Raush Manfio (16-3), who takes on ex-UFC fighter Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5). Finally, Jeremy Stephens (28-20-1) will look to rebound from his debut loss to Collard when he faces Myles Price (11-8), who was defeated by Anthony Pettis at PFL 3.

PFL 4 airs Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with continued action at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The remaining regular season events will take place the following weeks on June 24 and July 1.

The announced 2022 PFL 4 lineup:

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Myles Price vs. Jeremy Stephens

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Marcin Held vs. Natan Schulte

Delan Monte vs. Emiliano Sordi

Viktor Pesta vs. Robert Wilkinson

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

