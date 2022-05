Keith Urban took a moment to remember the late Naomi Judd at one of his concerts this week, performing an acoustic cover of one of her signature hits. Urban shared a video of the moment on social media, which took place at his Manchester show on Tuesday, May 3rd. “Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here,” he captioned the post. “Here’s one of the many… Thank you Naomi. We love you.”

