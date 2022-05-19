HGTV host David Bromstad visits Nashua store

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Ever wonder what it would feel like to be whisked away on a private jet for a weekend vacation? Oh, how the other half lives!. There...
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
Few people have watched decades of weather forecasts more intently than Bob Scharmett. The owner of the Milford (N.H.) Drive-In since 1969, Scharmett knows Mother Nature plays a crucial role in the success of his business. “You’ve got to have the right movies and you have to have the weather....
LYNNFIELD - Wayfair is opening a new physical store on the North Shore Tuesday, and this one is the first to showcase the Boston-based company's AllModern furniture brand.The goal for the location at MarketStreet Lynnfield is to let customers touch and see products in-person before buying them. Design-service specialists will also be on-hand. "The AllModern store will offer a truly unique shopping experience - blending hightouch service with tech-first convenience and inspiration," the company said. Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts at the Natick Mall in 2019.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A film drop box that was stolen 15 years ago mysteriously returned to its old spot in Portsmouth over the weekend. The drop box was from Hovey's, and most likely got lots of use before people switched to digital pictures. It disappeared in 2007. The new...
Looking for a special experience on the North Shore that incorporates food, fun, and sweets? You’ll find all that and more at Café Sarina in Georgetown, on the grounds of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses. Boasting a family-friendly menu crafted from local and sustainable food sources, Café Sarina offers something for everyone. Says owner Stephen Flynn, “We cater to every age group, both young and old. We have a lot of guests who come here and spend the day.”
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
Slater and Marjo were broadcasting from the Lenox, MA location of Carr Hardware on Saturday morning for the "Grillin' and Chillin' Demo Day". The super warm air outside the store was filled with the smell of chicken and kielbasa cooking on the Big Green Egg. I happen to own a...
I repeat, new restaurant alert. Am I the only one that hears about a new restaurant and immediately plans a day or night to check it out?. One thing we have on the seacoast is an abundance of amazing big name, small hole in the wall, and everything in between restaurants and eatery's.
BUBA Vietnamese Kitchen and Noodle Bar has stellar reviews and an intense following, with plenty of four and five-star ratings. I noticed this when I googled the Manchester, New Hampshire eatery once I heard it had shut down for salmonella poisoning. According to the BUBA Noodle Bar Facebook page, the...
WORCESTER, Mass. - Another outdoor dining option and a new neighbor for The Mercantile in downtown Worcester is opening this summer. Ruth's Chris Steak House -- which has delayed its opening for about a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will open in July and accommodate 285 people, including an outdoor patio dining area for up to 40 guests.
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — It feels like you’re visiting family when you step insideThe Neighborhood Restaurant & Bakery in Somerville, Massachusetts. You’ll find photos of cousins and grandparents on the wall and staff who have been there for decades. The No. 1 item on the menu, cream of...
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
Barriers at the Beach: State law and town rules keep most of Mass. shoreline off-limits. It’s called the Bay State. It has roughly 1,400 miles of coastline and a world-famous tourist magnet called “the Cape and Islands.”. Massachusetts should be a beach lover’s paradise, but access to the...
METHUEN, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a home in Methuen on Monday afternoon. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodburn Drive found smoke pouring out of a burning home. Photos from the scene showed firefighters working to knock down the raging flames.
BOSTON — Bay Staters can enjoy the summer heat this weekend by taking a free ferry tour of the Boston Harbor Islands. In celebration of the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park’s 50th anniversary, complimentary ferry rides to Spectacle or Georges Island from downtown Boston are being offered on Saturday.
