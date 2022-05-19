ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HGTV host David Bromstad visits Nashua store

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

www.wmur.com

CBS Boston

Wayfair opening Lynnfield store to showcase furniture brand

LYNNFIELD - Wayfair is opening a new physical store on the North Shore Tuesday, and this one is the first to showcase the Boston-based company's AllModern furniture brand.The goal for the location at MarketStreet Lynnfield is to let customers touch and see products in-person before buying them. Design-service specialists will also be on-hand. "The AllModern store will offer a truly unique shopping experience - blending hightouch service with tech-first convenience and inspiration," the company said.   Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts at the Natick Mall in 2019.
LYNNFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Film drop box from Hovey's in Portsmouth returned after 15 years

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A film drop box that was stolen 15 years ago mysteriously returned to its old spot in Portsmouth over the weekend. The drop box was from Hovey's, and most likely got lots of use before people switched to digital pictures. It disappeared in 2007. The new...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nshoremag.com

Café Sarina in Georgetown Serves Up Food and Fun With a Side of Inspiration

Looking for a special experience on the North Shore that incorporates food, fun, and sweets? You’ll find all that and more at Café Sarina in Georgetown, on the grounds of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses. Boasting a family-friendly menu crafted from local and sustainable food sources, Café Sarina offers something for everyone. Says owner Stephen Flynn, “We cater to every age group, both young and old. We have a lot of guests who come here and spend the day.”
GEORGETOWN, MA
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions: Property On Salem St. Sells For $35.25 Million

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Karen Dedonato, Trustee for Francis Clifford RT. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
westfordcat.org

PHOTOS: Westford Academy’s prom-goers on town common

Subscribe to our mailing list and consider following WestfordCAT on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for daily updates from Westford’s hometown source for news. Local journalism is vital to our communities. As other publications shift focus toward regional journalism, WestfordCAT continues to provide high-quality hyperlocal reporting to our town, free for everyone to read. So — we have a small favor to ask. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, helps us sustain our journalism and keep our community informed. Please consider supporting WestfordCAT for as little as $1 on PayPal.
WESTFORD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Ruth's Chris Steak House to feature outdoor patio area for 40 guests in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Another outdoor dining option and a new neighbor for The Mercantile in downtown Worcester is opening this summer. Ruth's Chris Steak House -- which has delayed its opening for about a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will open in July and accommodate 285 people, including an outdoor patio dining area for up to 40 guests.
WORCESTER, MA
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews battling massive house fire in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a home in Methuen on Monday afternoon. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodburn Drive found smoke pouring out of a burning home. Photos from the scene showed firefighters working to knock down the raging flames.
METHUEN, MA

