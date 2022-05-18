ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Police identify young woman killed in fatal shooting on Florida Boulevard

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a young woman was shot and killed early Wed., May 18...

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville shooting suspect arrested in Gonzales subdivision after pursuit, man-hunt

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a man suspected in a Donaldsonville shooting after locating him in a Gonzales subdivision off Hwy. 30. According to a news release, 37-year-old Toran Munson of Donaldsonville was sought in connection with a shooting from May 10 near Oak Street and West Sixth Street in Donaldsonville.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

It’s time to splash into summer! BREC has announced it will officially open its Liberty Lagoon Waterpark Saturday. Collision of 2 boats on False River leaves 1 dead, 1 missing. Updated: 6 hours ago. A fishing tournament along False River turned deadly after an accident between two boats happened...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection

BATON ROUGE - A car burst into flames at a busy intersection during a downpour in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. The fire was caught on video around 4:30 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. Emergency responders diverted traffic at the scene as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
One Dead, One Critical after Acadia Parish Crash

Charges are pending against a driver involved in a deadly crash in Acadia Parish. That crash happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on LA 13 near Walter Robinson Lane in Acadia Parish near Maxie. According to state troopers, Jasmine Carrier's car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Troopers say...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate. According to WAFB-TV in Baton...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Police respond to crash with injuries at Mohican and Plank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a crash with injuries occurred at Mohican Street and Plank Road Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 8:24 p.m., and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are responding to the situation. Police say the crash involved a pedestrian who was hit by an ambulance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Woman dies after getting hit by ambulance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash in which an ambulance hit a woman while she was crossing a roadway on Thursday, May 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Plank Road near Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. and involved an EMS ambulance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Woman fatally struck by ambulance while trying to cross street

BATON ROUGE - A woman died in the hospital after being struck by an ambulance Thursday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the corner of Plank Road and Mohican Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the woman was struck while trying to walk across the street. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shooting shuts down part of I-10

NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: I-10 East at the Crowder exit is now open to drivers. I-10 East from the Morrison to Crowder exit is closed Friday evening. NOPD is investigating a shooting at the Crowder exit. NOPD got the call around 4 p.m. Initial reports show a man sustained...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Child reportedly left unattended in apartment complex found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has located a missing child. On Thursday afternoon, the police responded to the 3000 block of July Street regarding a child who was left unattended around an apartment complex. The police say the child was located and appeared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

