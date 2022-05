U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury will be providing up to $236,990,950 to the state of Michigan as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). This federal investment will be used to expand small business lending programs and a venture capital fund investment program. This funding comes after the Senators successfully led efforts to enact significant funding for the program as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law last year and urged the Treasury Department to use these relief funds for small businesses to restore and strengthen domestic manufacturing. Peters and Stabenow also championed the original language that established the program in the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 as members of the U.S. House and Senate, respectively.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO