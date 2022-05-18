$3.3 Million Moab Mansion For Sale Blends In With Its Surrounding

The yard sale season has arrived and I can't help but wonder if you can find any of those "dangerous" lawn darts for sale in Grand Junction. Years ago, I used to collect lawn darts and look for them at garage sales because you couldn't buy them in stores. In case you don't know, Lawn Darts is an outdoor game we used to play that involved throwing a dart - with plastic wings on one end and a sharp metal point on the other end. Similar to the concept of horseshoes or cornhole, the object is to throw the dart toward a target in an effort to earn points and defeat your opponent. The sharp point sticks into the ground upon landing.

