Glendale, CA

Male Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Outstanding Warrants

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMale Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Outstanding Warrants. On May 5, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED)...

Arrested with Fentanyl, Guns, and Rocket Launcher

May 12, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Perhaps working on the philosophy of “go big or go home” often espoused by Ventura’s local community of surfers, when it comes to the retail sales of illicit narcotics, 39-year-old Albert Eklund was no small-timer. His May 11 th...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Male in Possession of Loaded Firearm Arrested

On May 16, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Glendale Ave. and Los Feliz Rd. for expired registration. Officers observed the driver, identified as 39-year-old Ryan Legaspi of Glendale, make several movements as they approached the vehicle. During the investigation, officers learned that Legaspi had a prior felony conviction. Legaspi was found to have a pocketknife and a baggie of a white powdery substance on his person. A vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a magazine loaded with 15 rounds, a container with methamphetamine inside of it, and a methamphetamine pipe. Legaspi was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction and for possessing a controlled substance while armed.
GLENDALE, CA
Man with 15 pounds of meth, 2 guns Arrested in Long Beach

On Tuesday, at 3:00 a.m., Long Beach police officers, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Los Angeles Field Office, served a search warrant regarding a narcotics investigation at a residence near the 2300 block of East 15th Street in Long Beach. During their search, officers seized two...
LONG BEACH, CA
Arrested for smashing police office and clinic

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 A.M., Oxnard police officers arrested 35-year-old Israel Castro Silva, a transient and charged him with three (3) counts of felony vandalism. Silva is accused of using a rock to smash a window to the Oxnard Police Storefront at the CenterPoint Mall, and to...
OXNARD, CA
Burglars Busted After Hitting Same Store for the Third Time

May 18, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Obviously unaware of the eternal verity of the adage “third time’s the charm,” Oxnard residents Ryan Taylor and Brooke Scheer appear to suffer from a compulsion to push their luck. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Brett...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Kenneth Washington
Golden Empire Most Wanted: May 19, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for 35-year-old Esteban Lara. He has a criminal history that includes theft, receving stolen property, false impersonation and providing obscene material to minors. Lara is transient and frequents...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Hauptmann Office#Glendale Pd
Armed robbers steal $3K in cash in Diamond Bar home invasion

Two masked men forced their way into a Diamond Bar home early Thursday morning and robbed it at gunpoint. The home invasion was reported at 1:43 a.m. in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two suspects broke into the home, armed with a handgun and taser, and got into a scuffle with the homeowner, the sheriff's department said. The suspects stole $3,000 in cash and other items before fleeing. No one was hurt. A person of interest was later detained, the sheriff's department said. It's unclear how that person may have been linked to the break-in."We had maybe one break-in about five years ago that I'm aware of, and now I'm really surprised. I've been here over 30 years in the neighborhood, and we've never had any issues," neighbor Raul Pedroza told CBSLA.   The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 30s dressed in all black. It's unclear if any part of the robbery was captured on security video. 
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Male Arrested for Burglary

On May 15, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau responded to the 700 block of N. Jackson St. regarding a residential burglary that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers observed 44-year-old Serjio Petoyan of Glendale exit an apartment that he did not reside in. While in the apartment unit, Petoyan caused approximately $4,800 worth of damage including kicking in the front door, shattering a television, flipping a coffee table, and breaking dishes. Petoyan was subsequently arrested and booked for burglary and vandalism.
GLENDALE, CA
One Fatal in Single Car Incident

CHP is investigating a traffic incident where a vehicle struck the fence of a house in the 2400 block of Janet Lee Drive. The vehicle for unknown reasons traveled in reverse westbound down Janet Lee Drive, struck a cement retaining wall on the north side of the street, crossed the driveway and went into the yard of a home. It was stopped by a fence post. LA County Fire Dept. responded and pronounced the driver, who was in his mid-50s, dead at the scene. The driver was the solo occupant of the vehicle; no other people were hurt. Cause of death has yet to be determined. The incident is still under investigation, said Officer Robert of CHP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Fernando police officer charged after on-duty assault at gas station

A San Fernando police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man at a gas station last summer, officials announced Tuesday. Saul Garibay faces a misdemeanor count of assault under the color of authority in connection with an incident that occurred on June 15, 2021, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. […]
SAN FERNANDO, CA

