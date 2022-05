ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — A judge will issue a written order soon on whether Lori Vallow Daybell's murder trial should be delayed to coincide with her husband's. During a hearing Thursday, prosecutors asked Judge Steven Boyce to continue the trial from October to January so Lori Daybell can be tried with Chad Daybell. The cases are currently conjoined, but she did not waive her right to a speedy trial last month and legally must be tried within six months of arraignment.

SAINT ANTHONY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO