Flag exchange June 14 at VFW 7968 in Apache Junction

VFW Post No. 7968 Auxiliary at 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction will be holding a flag exchange 1-4 p.m. June 14, Flag Day.

“You may bring in an old tattered flag and exchange it for a new flag. There is a limit of one flag per person and will be for the first 100 flags,” according to a release.

The flag exchange is open to the public. There will also be a flag raising at noon in honor of Flag Day.

Lunch will also be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call contact Jan Snyder, president of the auxiliary, at 563-940-1314.