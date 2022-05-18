ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Flag exchange June 14 at VFW 7968 in Apache Junction

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GU7D_0fiQYo7400

VFW Post No. 7968 Auxiliary at 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction will be holding a flag exchange 1-4 p.m. June 14, Flag Day.

“You may bring in an old tattered flag and exchange it for a new flag. There is a limit of one flag per person and will be for the first 100 flags,” according to a release.

The flag exchange is open to the public. There will also be a flag raising at noon in honor of Flag Day.

Lunch will also be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call contact Jan Snyder, president of the auxiliary, at 563-940-1314.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Jerome mining camp was once “The wickedest town in the West”

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The historic mining town of Jerome, in Yavapai County, sits perched on the side of Cleopatra Hill where some of the richest copper ore was pulled from the earth. Ancient dwellers knew the area’s rich colorful copper-bearing minerals. The Hohokam lived and farmed in the area. Conquistadors searching for cities of gold noted rich copper ore when they explored the area in 1585. But their quest was for gold, not copper, and they moved on.
JEROME, AZ
Gretchen Pahia

Barking news: Special pet vaccination event being held in Pinal County

(Maricopa, AZ ) The Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) is holding a special event for pet owners this weekend. The Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital in Pinal County is offering a special vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, as a great way to keep community animals healthy. The clinic is open to any area resident, their pets do not have to be a patient of the clinic.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PV and YC dispose of 500 tons of trash

Prescott Valley, Yavapai County partner to dispose of 500 tons of trash. Prescott Valley hosted its annual community cleanup day on Saturday, May 14, in partnership with Yavapai County. Town staff counted 1,382 residents, 1,136 from the Town and 246 from County limits, who brought an estimated 500 tons of trash for disposal. The Town contracted with Patriot Disposal to remove the debris, for an approximate cost of $60,000. Patriot will separate any recyclable materials and then crush the remaining debris for pickup and disposal, with completion scheduled for the end of this week.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Vfw 7968#Vfw Post No
Glendale Star

Glendale’s water supply threatened

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. Recently, Glendale...
GLENDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prop 411 passes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17. According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year plan to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yelp Names Prescott as Top Break Destinations for 2022

Each year, Yelp compiles a list of the top break destinations for 2022. Whether on a spring break, summer break, or just need a break from the office, these destinations are the perfect locales to take in a breath of fresh air. Among the list of 4 national cities is our very own hometown, Prescott, Arizona!
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
golfcourseindustry.com

Popular Arizona municipal course undergoing $4 million renovation

Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, will undergo a four-month golf course renovation. The project begins in June and is expected to be completed by October 2022. The course will remain open for play during the renovation. The Arizona Community Golf Foundation and a private donor are funding the $4...
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurant Patios to Visit in Phoenix

Love going out to eat, but hate leaving your furry friend at home? With this lineup of dog loving restaurants and bars serves up some of the top cuisine that the Phoenix metro area has to offer, so you won’t have to choose between quality time with your pets and a great meal. From breweries with pup-friendly events to breakfast restaurants ready to serve your dog a biscuit, these are Phoenix’s most dog-friendly restaurant patios.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses record-high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tucson has reached $4.50 a gallon. That’s a record for our area. “It’s unaffordable for so many families,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “There are levers we can pull on here to lower the cost.”
TUCSON, AZ
azdot.gov

Throwback Thursday: Future I-17

Today we throwback to 1974. In July of that year, The Arizona Highway Department officially became the Arizona Department of Transportation we know today. Work was also underway to bring what would become Interstate 17 up to federal interstate standards. Here we see a photo of the future I-17, looking...
PHOENIX, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
612
Followers
937
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy