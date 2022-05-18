Track does final tuneups heading into postseason

The Columbia Falls track squads wrapped up their regular season last week with a dual against Glacier Tuesday in Kalispell and meet in Polson Saturday.

At Glacier, James Petersen won the 3,200. Siri Erickson won the 800.

At the Polson ABC meet, the boys and the girls both took third.

Hannah Sempf won the pole vault with a 10-foot leap. She took second in the long jump as well, with a 16.2.5. Her sister, Ally, was third with a 15-6.

Erickson won the 1,600 meters with a 5:26.55 and Courtney Hoerner was second in the 3,200 with a new personal best time – 12:34.40.

On the boys’ side, Jace Duval won the long jump with a 19.9.5. He also won the 200 with a 22.89.

The team travels to Hamilton Friday and Saturday for the divisional tournament. State is in Butte over Memorial Day weekend.