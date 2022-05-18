ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Track does final tuneups heading into postseason

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago

The Columbia Falls track squads wrapped up their regular season last week with a dual against Glacier Tuesday in Kalispell and meet in Polson Saturday.

At Glacier, James Petersen won the 3,200. Siri Erickson won the 800.

At the Polson ABC meet, the boys and the girls both took third.

Hannah Sempf won the pole vault with a 10-foot leap. She took second in the long jump as well, with a 16.2.5. Her sister, Ally, was third with a 15-6.

Erickson won the 1,600 meters with a 5:26.55 and Courtney Hoerner was second in the 3,200 with a new personal best time – 12:34.40.

On the boys’ side, Jace Duval won the long jump with a 19.9.5. He also won the 200 with a 22.89.

The team travels to Hamilton Friday and Saturday for the divisional tournament. State is in Butte over Memorial Day weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Montana and Montana State Football Have a New TV Home This Fall

As Hank Williams, Jr. asked so many times while singing the theme song on ESPN, "are you ready for some football?" I know, I know, it's pretty much baseball season right now and football isn't until the fall. So maybe a better question would be "are you ready for some football news?" The University of Montana, along with Montana State University and the Big Sky Conference, shared some big news about how we'll be able to watch games for the upcoming season.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Two Griz Sports Stars to Enter Montana High School Hall of Fame

Small town University of Montana Grizzly athletes that contributed a lot to their respective teams will be getting some statewide recognition. The Montana High School Association has announced its 2022 class of Montana High School Athletes' Hall of Fame, its 15th class of honorees. And the five new inductees include two players who left their marks on Grizzly football and basketball. Both are excellent illustrations of the level of talent that can found in smaller Montana high schools.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Former Griz finds new home

MISSOULA, Mont. — Former Montana men’s basketball player Derrick Carter-Hollinger has landed a new home. Carter-Hollinger entered the transfer portal a week ago and announced on Thursday via his Twitter account that he will be playing for Bethune-Cookman next season. The junior from San Diego has two years...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

WATCH Video Shows How Wild Antler Shed Hunting Can Be in Montana

In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what you're looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk, and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high-priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. This, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Sports
City
Hamilton, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Polson, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
Polson, MT
Sports
City
Butte, MT
Kalispell, MT
Sports
NBCMontana

Car crashes into Missoula homes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A boy with special needs drove a vehicle off-road through a South Hills neighborhood crashing into homes and fences, according to the Missoula Police Department. Police responded to reports of a car crashing into several homes around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. One of the homes hit...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bitterroot railroad bridge moves forward in redevelopment efforts

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) hopes to bring some much-needed upgrades to the Bitterroot railroad trestle. With more foot traffic they've seen over the years on both sides of the Clark Fork River, their goal is to open up access on the W. Broadway side of the bridge, allowing people to travel across it, into McCormick Park and following the rail tracks eventually ending in Hamilton.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Enrollment rates for Montana Universities

The Montana University System has various college campuses all across the state. Three of the most commonly enrolled universities are located in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, Montana. Here is a list of these universities and the numbers of students enrolled in the last few years. Montana State University, located in...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pole Vault#Long Jump
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Highway Patrol on Marijuana DUIs

Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

Building trades putting final touches on cabin, shed

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Students from the Columbia Falls buildings trades program were busy last week putting the finishing touches on a cabin and a shed for Glacier National Park. The two-bedroom cabin has the same specifications as a cabin the class built last year for the park — but with a personal touch. Student Ben Koehler spent two weeks researching and designing a wood accent for the cabin that mirrors the park’s east side mountains. It’s made of three different woods — mahogany, alder and maple as the piece progresses in elevation. The center will feature a bald eagle soaring through...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Powerful Flavor at Ranger Joe’s Pizza

Growing up in Florida, Joe Ledwidge was either eating pizza or making it for customers in his parents’ shop nearly every day from age 11 to 19 in the 1980s. Thirty years later after a 19-year career in law enforcement, Ledwidge moved to Montana and opened Ranger Joe’s Pizza in south Kalispell, where he uses the same Hobart dough mixer his parents used to make Sicilian, New York and Detroit deep dish style pizzas.
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

The test run

So I did a test a week or so ago of the walking route I’ll have to take if I don’t have a ticket to get into Glacier. Last year I got a few tickets, but I never went to Logan Pass, not once. The first time in 23 years. I must admit, I didn’t miss it. I really enjoy evening strolls on the Highline Trail, but I don’t enjoy crowds and with the way it’s set up now, the park is actually encouraging crowds in the evenings on the Sun Road. I don’t know if there’s a “fix.” Some suggest we...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBCMontana

Republic Services offers bear-resistant trash cans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The number of bear encounters is growing in western Montana, but experts say one way to keep yourself and bears safe is using a bear-safe trash can. Republic Services just got a shipment of 500 Kodiak bear-resistant trash cans for anyone in their service area. The...
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

Getts announces candidacy

My name is Andrea Getts and I want to represent you, House District 3, at the State Legislature. I grew up in Columbia Falls, graduated from CFHS in ’14, earned a bachelor’s in psychology from BYU in ’18, am a two-time AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer, and have been working for a local food-access nonprofit right here in the valley since 2019. My mom is a first grade teacher at Glacier Gateway and my dad works for Glacier National Park. I also have four siblings. One thing I love about our area is the strong sense of community we feel. This is one...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Jon Elliott

Jon Elliott’s wandering days are a thing of the past. His life on earth ended the day after he went body surfing in Mazatlan and sipped his favorite Mexican Reposado one last time on April 29, 2022. Born Nov. 21, 1941 to Howard and Maxine Elliott, Jon grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; a spirited youth until his last breath. His tales of outrunning the local police as he and his childhood friends pulled their shenanigans were endless. Fortunately his parents instilled in him a love of the outdoors and got him into skiing at an early age. Eventually ski...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Body found near the bank of Clark Fork River

SUPERIOR, Mont. - An investigation has been launched after a body was reported near the bank of the Clark Fork River near River Bend Road. Mineral County Sheriff, Michael Toth says the report came in around 1:18 pm Tuesday, May 17. Assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,065 Cases, Four Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 276,192 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,065 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,242 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,469,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,439...
MISSOULA, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
90
Followers
140
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy