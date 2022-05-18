ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry Horse, MT

Glacier Twins lose to Mission Valley Mariners in 11 innings

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago

Hungry Horse News

The Glacier Twins lost a long one Friday at home 6-3 against Mission Valley in Legion baseball in a game that went 11 innings.

Cymain Kauley and Dylan Davis combined for a 7-hitter for the Mariners, who knotted the game at 2-2 in the seventh on Cole Wadworth’s sacrifice fly.

Both teams scored in the 10th inning: Dumont hit a fielder’s choice grounder that scored Aiden Gfoerer; Mikey Glass’ sacrifice fly brought in AC Chilton, who’d drawn a leadoff walk, for the Twins.

In the 11th Davis led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch to start a 3-run rally that proved to be the difference in the game as the Twins couldn’t score in the bottom of the 11th.

Josiah Ruther’s RBI single keyed the Twins (4-1) taking a 2-1 lead in the first, after Dumont had an RBI groundout in the top of the inning for the Mariners.

Mason Peters threw five strong innings for the Twins, with four hits and no walks allowed, and four strikeouts. Talon Murphy followed with four sharp innings as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

Keven Allen Perry

Keven Allen Perry, age 58, of Kalispell passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home in Kalispell. A Memorial Service in Keven’s honor will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at C.E. Conrad Memorial Cemetery, 641 Conrad Drive, Kalispell, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Keven and his family.
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

The test run

So I did a test a week or so ago of the walking route I’ll have to take if I don’t have a ticket to get into Glacier. Last year I got a few tickets, but I never went to Logan Pass, not once. The first time in 23 years. I must admit, I didn’t miss it. I really enjoy evening strolls on the Highline Trail, but I don’t enjoy crowds and with the way it’s set up now, the park is actually encouraging crowds in the evenings on the Sun Road. I don’t know if there’s a “fix.” Some suggest we...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Remembering Walter

When a North Forker passes over the Great Divide, it is common practice for the community to hold a Celebration of Life the following summer. Obviously, this is so the entire community can participate – summer residents as well as year-round residents. Usually, these celebrations take place in June, July and August, but we seem to have more than usual this year. Anyway, the Celebration of Life for Walter Roberts was held last Sunday at the Community Hall. Walter’s friend Randi Rognlie was the official host and head chef, but her nearly grown son and daughter carried the program. With the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Getts announces candidacy

My name is Andrea Getts and I want to represent you, House District 3, at the State Legislature. I grew up in Columbia Falls, graduated from CFHS in ’14, earned a bachelor’s in psychology from BYU in ’18, am a two-time AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer, and have been working for a local food-access nonprofit right here in the valley since 2019. My mom is a first grade teacher at Glacier Gateway and my dad works for Glacier National Park. I also have four siblings. One thing I love about our area is the strong sense of community we feel. This is one...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Hungry Horse, MT
Sports
City
Hungry Horse, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: Squirrels eating Glacier Park bread

70 years ago May 9, 1952 Squirrels were getting into the food supply warehouse in Glacier National Park and they kept eating a little bit out of each slice of bread. Crews were trying to figure out where the hole was where the squirrels were getting into the storage area. 60 years ago May 11, 1962 Noted biologist Joe Huston was to start a five-year fish study of the Hungry Horse Reservoir. They would tag fish to study migration and spawning routes of Dolly Varden and cutthroat trout. 50 years ago May 12, 1972 The average annual yield on the Flathead National Forest for the past 10...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Plane crash victims identified

Authorities on Thursday identified the two people who died in a small plane crash April 30 in the West Valley area. Kalispell resident Joe Angle, 63, and Hungry Horse resident Kimberly Hebert, 61, died after the single-engine plane went down on property on Church Drive between West Valley Drive and Farm to Market Road. Hebert was a well-known real estate agent in the Canyon and Columbia Falls. According to FAA preliminary accident and incident data, the airplane was a deregistered Bearhawk and classified as an experimental aircraft. The registration, which expired in June 2021, listed Angle as the plane owner. A preliminary report on the crash from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected some time this month.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Community events: Review math books

Parents invited to review math books Columbia Falls Jr. High is in the process of adopting new math instructional materials for the 2022-2023 school year.  Parents and community members are invited to attend a presentation of the materials that were selected by the school’s math department.  The meeting will be held at the junior library on May 18 at 6 p.m. .  The material selection process will be shared and samples of the resources will be available to view.  At the conclusion of the meeting, feedback will be accepted from those present. For those unable to attend, the materials will be...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Crystal-Cedar trail work starts in earnest

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News “I want to walk as far away as I can from a city,” said Montana Conservation Corps crew leader Graham Mincks as he pounded a piece of rebar into a log last week. Mincks was part of an MCC team working on the Crystal-Cedar Trail system, putting in a new turnpike in a low spot on the trail Work on the new trail system has begun in earnest after the Gateway to Glacier Trail organization recently received funding through state and federal grants. The plan is to get at least three miles of brand new trail in this season...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mission Valley Mariners#Legion#Ac Chilton#Twins
Hungry Horse News

Griz takes a rest on the pavement

It is still weeks away from summer on the North Fork, but we are experiencing a full dose of spring. I can now drive into my cabin after leaving the driveway unplowed since November. My meadow is now two-thirds bare ground with only the south third snow covered where it is shaded. As a result, the gophers are cavorting and deer and elk roam to clip the first green shoots of grass. I even got a brief glimpse of a grizzly as I drove north, but others reported a good sized griz lying on the pavement south of Polebridge. Observers...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, 79

Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, devoted Mom and Nana (AKA Nana Montana), passed away at the age of 79 on April 26, 2022, in Bigfork surrounded by family. After living a full and happy life on her own terms, she is reunited in heaven with her beloved Bob. A beautiful rainbow appeared in the sky shortly after she passed. Karen was born March 21, 1943, in Morris, Minnesota to Doris and Gerald Scheldorf. Karen spent her childhood on the family farm in Chokio, Minnesota and attended a small country school in her early years. She graduated in 1961 from Chokio High School, where...
BIGFORK, MT
Hungry Horse News

Somers birds

Flathead Audubon is offering two more field trips to the Sonny Boone Memorial Trail in Somers. Dan Casey will be leading Sunday morning bird walks during this spring migration season. These round-trip walks will be one mile each way, and will last approximately two hours, starting at 8 a.m. Attendance is limited to 10 people. Please call Dan at 406-270-5941 to reserve spots on the attendance list. Walks will be held on the following dates: May 8: Look for increasing numbers of new arrivals such as Western Tanager and Yellow Warbler May 22: Most breeding species such as Gray Catbird, and Black-headed Grosbeak should be back on their territories. The field trip is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website: www.flatheadaudubon.org
SOMERS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Cleanup day coming up

Not much happening on the North Fork – yet. Spring continues with a mix of rain, snow, sun and mud. The potholes continue to breed and the county grader works at eliminating them. I’m not sure who is winning. At least every day brings us closer to summer and that means North Forkers are planning and preparing for sunny days ahead. First big prep is the Sondreson Hall Spring Clean-Up indoor cleaning (cleaning supplies provided) and outside brush clean up, wood chopping, etc. bring tools. Starts at 10 a.m. with a volunteer barbecue at noon provided by Zoe and John Zardis. If...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hungry Horse News

Angie’s Greenhouse will be open this season

Angie’s Greenhouse on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls opened last week, though a bit smaller than in previous years. Olsen thought she had sold the land back in February and even announced it on social media, but the deal fell through at the last minute. She said she wanted to downsize her operation and has already moved her greenhouses where she starts all her plants and flowers to Kila. But when the deal didn’t go through she had to scramble to get enough flowers and plants started by this spring. She was able to pull that off and the flowers are looking good. Olsen...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Park Service names new Glacier Superintendent

National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of David Roemer as the new superintendent of Glacier National Park Wednesday. Roemer will begin working at Glacier in early July. Roemer comes to Glacier National Park after spending the past 11 years at Redwoods National and State Parks in California, where he has been serving as deputy superintendent since June 2015. Roemer came to Redwoods as the park’s chief of resource management and science in 2011. "Dave brings strong experience working with community and Tribal partners and is a passionate and inclusive leader,” Reynolds said. “Dave's strong background in resource management and...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Gun raffle will support NVSR radio purchase

Hungry Horse News The North Valley Search and Rescue Association will be auctioning off a Proof Research Elevation Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. The gun is similar to one the Association auctioned off last year. It is still being manufactured, but will have a custom finish by Ely Yerian Designs, an Arken Optics Scope and a Tipperary Leatherworks sling. All told, the premium rifle only weighs 6.5 pounds. The gun will help defray the cost of new 50 watt radios for vehicles, which will utilize analog signals for better transmissions in the mountainous terrain of the Flathead Valley. They can also be used as repeaters. NVSR goes on about 30 missions annually, searching for and helping folks who have emergency situations in the woods and waters. It has about 60 members total. Only 600 tickets will be available. They are $20 each for the rifle. The drawing is Oct. 1 at the Blue Moon during the annual NVSR event. The gun is sponsored by Freedom Bank and Proof, so 100% of the raffle proceeds benefit the organization. Tickets are available online at www.nvsarmt.org or by email at hello@nvsarmt.org or at the Blue Moon or any member of the rescue organization.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Murals in danger? Masonic Temple needs a roof. Meanwhile developers putting on the squeeze

BY CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Every once in awhile, Ric Huston’s phone will ring from a number he doesn’t recognize. Invariably it will be a real estate agent, asking him the same thing. They “understand” the Masonic Temple on Nucleus Avenue is for sale. Huston, a longtime Mason and previous leader of the civic organization, politely tells them it’s not. Some persist, however. One even offered to take him out to a nice steak dinner. Huston declined. But there is real concern from the 35 or so members of the Masons in Columbia Falls about the historic building. The building is one of the oldest in Columbia...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Glacier Park's Camas Road, Quarter Circle Bridge Road open to vehicles

Glacier National Park has opened the Camas Road and the Quarter Circle Bridge Road to motor vehicles. However, the Quarter Circle Bridge Road has been known to re-close in the spring, as in some years McDonald Creek will flood the road near the bridge. When it's closed, the Park Service will gate it. Hiking and biking opportunities this weekend have changed a bit as well. There is no hiking allowed past Rising Sun on the Going-to-the-Sun Road due to bear activity. On the west side, the vehicle closure remains at Lake McDonald Lodge and hikers and bikers can go as far as the Loop. The Many Glacier and Two Medicine Roads are closed to vehicles, but people can hike and bike into both valleys. The Park’s road status page on its website remains down, but it has started posting updates on its Facebook page. The Park is working on a fix for the road and plow status pages, spokeswoman Gina Kerzman told the Hungry Horse News. The weather this weekend is supposed to be cold and wet, with rain and snow in valleys. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s in Glacier. It promises to be a raw Mother’s Day.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Efforts to spruce up underpass are seeing progress

Hungry Horse News A group of West Glacier folks are working to spruce up the underpass to the town. Montana Department of Transportation recently repaired the sidewalks to the underpass and now it is entering a second phase, with native plants being planted along the walkway. The underpass has seen better days The paint is peeling and rust from the rails has run down the concrete, giving the underpass a red rust sheen. Volunteers from the Glacier National Park Fund years ago repainted the underpass, but that has since faded. “The design is based on recommendations for a safe walking and bicycling experience that...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Man with violent criminal history was back on streets, then subject of standoff

By DERRICK PERKINS For the Hungry Horse News Prosecutors say the local man arrested following a May 10 standoff on Liberty Street in Kalispell strangled his girlfriend and stole her car in the days leading up to the confrontation with law enforcement. Aaron Martin McGarry, 34, faces felony theft and strangulation of a partner or family member charges in Flathead County District Court. He is currently in the county jail. His arraignment is set for May 19. McGarry has a vile criminal history in Columbia Falls as well. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment, earning a partially suspended 10-year sentence with the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Upset daughter causes a scene

April 26 An anger management counselor called to report an out of control 11-year-old daughter trying to abuse her mother, claiming that she was outside yelling and throwing objects on 2nd Avenue. April 27 Report of smoke coming from inside a house on Martha Road, residence claim it was caused by a faulty heating system. Report of grand theft auto and shoplifting on 9th Street. April 28 Several dogs escaped from a home on 6th Street, reporting party claimed it was an ongoing issue. April 29 Report of a house fire off of Bachelor Grade, reporting party claimed to have heard an explosion and could see flames from Mennonite Church Road. Reported burglary in Kalispell, party claims to be missing a TV. April 30 Report of slashed tires in Kalispell, vehicle owner claims it was their ex, based on the time of their breakup. Two teenagers were seen shooting at birds from a moving vehicle. May 1 A Coram man called police with fears that his wife was trying to kill him or hire someone to do it, no evidence, just suspicion.
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
90
Followers
140
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy