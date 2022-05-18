Glacier Twins lose to Mission Valley Mariners in 11 innings

Hungry Horse News

The Glacier Twins lost a long one Friday at home 6-3 against Mission Valley in Legion baseball in a game that went 11 innings.

Cymain Kauley and Dylan Davis combined for a 7-hitter for the Mariners, who knotted the game at 2-2 in the seventh on Cole Wadworth’s sacrifice fly.

Both teams scored in the 10th inning: Dumont hit a fielder’s choice grounder that scored Aiden Gfoerer; Mikey Glass’ sacrifice fly brought in AC Chilton, who’d drawn a leadoff walk, for the Twins.

In the 11th Davis led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch to start a 3-run rally that proved to be the difference in the game as the Twins couldn’t score in the bottom of the 11th.

Josiah Ruther’s RBI single keyed the Twins (4-1) taking a 2-1 lead in the first, after Dumont had an RBI groundout in the top of the inning for the Mariners.

Mason Peters threw five strong innings for the Twins, with four hits and no walks allowed, and four strikeouts. Talon Murphy followed with four sharp innings as well.