ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

'Get LeBron James To Chip In' - Pundit On Liverpool's Attempts To Keep Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46L4k1_0fiQV9fV00

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor believes Liverpool cannot let money be the reason they lose top scorer Mohamed Salah and has suggested they get help from NBA legend and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor believes Liverpool cannot let money be the reason they lose top scorer Mohamed Salah and has suggested they get help from NBA legend and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

IMAGO / Allstar

The Egyptian is out of contract in just over 12 months time and talks regarding an extension have been going on for months without a resolution as of yet.

Speaking to Football Insider , Agbonlahor said Liverpool have to do everything they can to keep the 29 year old.

“Listen I love Jota, I love Mane, I love Diaz but Salah is Salah.

“He is the talisman, Mr. Liverpool. He has to sign a new contract, Liverpool cannot let him go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AP5iU_0fiQV9fV00

IMAGO / PA Images

Agbonlahor even went as far as to say they should ask part owner of Liverpool, NBA star James to pay towards Salah's wages!

“They need to get LeBron James to chip in and pay some of it to make it happen.

“You can’t afford to lose Salah and his goals, you just can’t. Not over an argument of an extra £100,000-a-week.”

Salah has been pivotal to Liverpool's success this season helping them to two trophies already with another two still up for grabs. Reds fans will therefore be desperate to see their Egyptian King put pen to paper sooner rather than later.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's been a special achievement, no matter what happens': Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool will have had 'one of the best' seasons in Premier League history even if they lose out on the title to Manchester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that Liverpool's season should be recognised as one of the best ever even if the Reds do not win the Premier League. The title race will be decided on the final day of the campaign, with Liverpool currently trailing reigning champions Manchester City by one point. Jurgen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Southampton, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Nba#La Lakers#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy