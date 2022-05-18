ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nardwuar Interviews City Girls: Watch

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNardwuar is back with another interview, this time chatting with the City Girls. The chat took place in...

hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Shares New Single ‘Touch Away’; Announces New Album on Death Row

Snoop Dogg has been quite active with releasing music and he’s planning to keep the momentum going this Summer as well. Last night, the legendary rapper dropped a new single called ‘Touch Away’ featuring his regular collaborator October London. The tune has a throwback feel to it, similar to the sound we heard on Snoop’s last album BODR (Bacc on Death Row) which came out via his fresh acquisition of the iconic label.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Kendrick Lamar Picks ‘Silent Hill’ Feat. Kodak Black As First Single From ‘Mr. Morale’

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is still getting heavy play around here and it’s interesting to see that fans have their own favorite songs on the album. The polarizing double album deals with issues such homophobia, abuse, cheating, trauma and some of K.Dot’s own demons but it’s got some fun songs on it as well. If you were wondering which cuts will get the single treatment, we have the answer for you today.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

New Prodigy Album ‘The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine’ Announced; Solo Catalog Returns to DSPs

After being absent h about 3 years, the solo catalogue of Prodigy has finally returned to streaming services today. P’s catalog includes H.N.I.C. and its two sequels, as well as 2012’s The Bumpy Johnson Album, 2017’s Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) and his 2013 collaboration with The Alchemist, Albert Einstein, and 2014 collab release with Boogz Boogetz, Young Rollin Stoned.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Jacquees Returns with New Single & Video ‘Say Yea’: Watch

Jacquees has returned with a brand new single ‘Say Yea’ to set things in motion for his forthcoming new album. The singer has gone for a sultry sound reminiscent of the 1990s for his new single which is out today via Cash Money Records/Republic. We get a smooth music video as well, featuring a cameo from Keith Sweat. Watch it below.
MUSIC

