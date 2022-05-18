EF Johnson and Instant Connect Launch Strategic Partnership Collaboration Increases Interoperability Capabilities
EF Johnson Technologies, Inc., a leading solution provider of communications technology for emergency responders and business/industrial customers, and Instant Connect Software LLC, a global leader in interoperable push-to-talk communications, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. The integration will extend RF coverage through IP connectivity and elevate the impact and value...www.firefighternation.com
