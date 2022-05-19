ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Police increasing Hampton Beach patrols

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VsHV_0fiQCmQA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aozTR_0fiQCmQA00
Police presence to increase at Hampton Beach after nearly 30 arrests last weekend 01:57

HAMPTON – Police will be stepping up patrols on Hampton Beach this weekend with scorching heat in the forecast. This comes in response to 29 arrests made last weekend when multiple large groups formed on the beach and fights broke out.

Hampton Police Chief Dave Hobbs told WBZ-TV that most of the arrests were for alcohol violations and disorderly conduct.

"You can expect that we will be increasing patrols for this weekend with the warm weather expected," Hobbs said. "We want people to understand that if they are coming to Hampton Beach and are violating our laws and causing disruptions then you will be arrested and prosecuted."

The fights are something the locals have almost come to expect.

"When you get teenagers, alcohol, beach, sun, it's absolute mayhem," said George Dionis.

"A nice warm day if you're drinking, I mean eventually tempers are going to go," said Allan Hartshorn.

About the same time dozens were arrested at Hampton Beach, Massachusetts State Police swarmed Revere Beach for mobs of teens. Police are outnumbered and social media posts invite others to show up.

Hampton Police told the public on Facebook they "want people to enjoy the beach," but will prosecute anyone causing violence.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Boston

Arrests made as police disperse unruly crowds at Mass. and NH beaches

REVERE – Police in multiple New England beach communities dealt with unruly crowds on Saturday, leading to a number of arrests.Massachusetts State Police stepped up patrols at Revere Beach and Carson Beach on Sunday, a day after troopers arrested beachgoers.Four people, one adult and three teens, were arrested at Carson Beach. One person was arrested at Revere Beach. At one point, troopers swarmed Carson Beach where an unruly crowd of several hundred teens was roaming the sand amid reports of fighting and drinking. Police shut down the beach at 8 p.m. Five people were arrested there on Saturday. Charges included disorderly conduct, resisting...
REVERE, MA
WMUR.com

Police made 10 arrests while clearing crowd at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — There was a massive police presence at Hampton Beach today as the hot temperatures attracted crowds on Saturday. Hampton Police made 10 arrests while dispersing a large crowd that formed on the beach. The charges include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police anticipate charges of 'riot'...
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Social Media Party Leads to 10 Arrests at Hampton Beach, NH

Hampton Police and other law enforcement made nearly a dozen arrests Saturday as large crowds gathered on Hampton Beach and stopped traffic on Ocean Boulevard. The group started gathering late in the afternoon for what police called a "well advertised event planned on social media," despite clouds and cooler temperatures than just a few miles inland, according to police.
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

10 People Arrested at Hampton Beach After Large Group Forms

Police in New Hampshire arrested 10 people at Hampton Beach on Saturday. The Hampton Police Department responded around 6:20 p.m. after it was reported that fights had started to break out within a large group that had formed on the beach. Police decided to disperse the group, having already been...
HAMPTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
NECN

Man Accused of DUI After Striking Toddler in New Hampshire

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating the circumstances in which a 17-month-old boy was struck by a driver accused of driving under the influence. Manchester Police announced that Michael Norton, 55, of Epping, New Hampshire had been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs and falsifying physical evidence after allegedly striking the toddler with his car on Saturday.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man reportedly commits indecent assault against young child while at Massachusetts train station

A Massachusetts man reportedly committed an indecent assault against a young child while at a Massachusetts train station. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s Park Street station for a report of a 4-year-old child who was indecently assaulted by an adult male.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#Alcohol#Wbz Tv#Hampton Police
CBS Boston

Andrew Huber Young charged after Wells, Maine shooting that killed 2-year-old

WELLS, Maine – Nineteen-year-old Andrew Huber Young was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing a 2-year-old girl on Saturday and shooting two other people at a home in Wells, Maine.It happened around 4:20 p.m.Maine State Police said 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young died of her injuries.Two men were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.Police said they will not be naming the two men or their relationships to the alleged shooter.Octavia's mother said the young girl was a joy to be around. "All I know is that she was full of life and that she always loved to smile and play, that she always wanted to be just like her older sister," said Samantha Higgins. Young was taken to York County Jail and is being held without bail. He is expected to face additional charges.
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Girl fatally shot in Wells remembered as "the light of everyone's life"

WELLS, Maine — The almost two-year-old girl fatally shot in Wells Saturday is remembered by family as, "the light of everyone's life." Maine State Police announced Sunday Octavia Huber Young died as a result of her injuries. The agency stated Andrew Huber Young, 19, is charged with murder. Police...
WELLS, ME
WMUR.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Toddler hit by car in Manchester, driver arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 17-month-old boy was hit by a car in Manchester Saturday and rushed to the hospital. Manchester police say the toddler ran out of a yard on Lake Avenue Saturday afternoon, then ran up the road where he was hit by a Chevrolet Sonic. The little...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCVB

Massachusetts man calls in bomb threat to Cape Cod restaurant, police say

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Cape Cod restaurant, according to police. Barnstable police said officers were called to Fogo Brazilian BBQ at 39 Iyannough Road in Hyannis, also known as Route 28, shortly before 6:45 p.m. Friday.
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for public’s help to find missing Boston teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old, officials said. Keyana “KJ” Jackson, 15, was last seen on May 17 in the area of Charlestown High School, police said. She is described as 5-foot 6-inches high with blonde/brown hair.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy