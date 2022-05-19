Police increasing Hampton Beach patrols

HAMPTON – Police will be stepping up patrols on Hampton Beach this weekend with scorching heat in the forecast. This comes in response to 29 arrests made last weekend when multiple large groups formed on the beach and fights broke out.

Hampton Police Chief Dave Hobbs told WBZ-TV that most of the arrests were for alcohol violations and disorderly conduct.

"You can expect that we will be increasing patrols for this weekend with the warm weather expected," Hobbs said. "We want people to understand that if they are coming to Hampton Beach and are violating our laws and causing disruptions then you will be arrested and prosecuted."

The fights are something the locals have almost come to expect.

"When you get teenagers, alcohol, beach, sun, it's absolute mayhem," said George Dionis.

"A nice warm day if you're drinking, I mean eventually tempers are going to go," said Allan Hartshorn.

About the same time dozens were arrested at Hampton Beach, Massachusetts State Police swarmed Revere Beach for mobs of teens. Police are outnumbered and social media posts invite others to show up.

Hampton Police told the public on Facebook they "want people to enjoy the beach," but will prosecute anyone causing violence.