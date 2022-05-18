ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Funeral notices — May 18, 2022

BARBER — Raymond Bruce Barber, on Feb. 20, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Friday in Riverside Cemetery, 3221 NY-8, South New Berlin. Arrangements by R.J. Fahy Funeral Home, Norwich. BARNES — Sylvia V. (Hall) Barnes, 81, of Rome, on May 13, 2022. Services 1 p.m. Friday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home,...

Elizabeth A. (Grabowski) Bauer

Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, retired registered nurse, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, after a brief illness. Born in Utica on June 14, 1937, she was a daughter of Stanley and Helen Zientek Grabowski. She attended Holy Trinity School, Utica, and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School, Utica. Liz was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica. She worked as a registered nurse at Rose Hospital in Rome and in the office of Dr. Hans Zutrauen in Rome.
ROME, NY
Ownership, family, Utica – three pillars of Griffin’s Pub

UTICA — Over half a century ago, Anthony Griffin opened a bar on Columbia Street in Utica called Griff’s. His son, Michael, helped out at what he remembers as “mostly a bar,” where he manned two deep fryers to serve “bar food for the football crowd.” That’s where it began.
UTICA, NY
Reunion to be held for all RFA graduates

A reunion will be held for all Rome Free Academy graduates Aug. 12-14 at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Patrick Road in Verona. The event is being hosted by the RFA Class of 1959. Activities are as follows:. -Friday, Aug. 12: Light Hors d’Oeuvres at 6 p.m. and...
VERONA, NY
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Rabe

Virginia (Ginny) Rabe passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. She was born on the Wisniewski farm in Boonville, NY, on April 6, 1934, the last of twelve children of an immigrant Polish couple, Frank and Mary Wielka Wisniewski. Ginny attended the one room schoolhouse just down the road from the farm on Potato Hill where she helped teach the younger students and graduated several years ahead of schedule, becoming an accomplished pianist along the way. She later attended a secretarial school and went on to graduate from the Cortland State Teachers School, majoring in Biology. Using her degree, she taught Science in several local school districts including West Canada Valley, Holland Patent, New Hartford, Rome, the New York State School for the Deaf and she substitute taught during and after her teaching career. Along the way she mentored hundreds of students who were no doubt grateful for her tutelage.
ROME, NY
Jeannette A. Marriott

Jeannette A. Marriott, 81, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. She was born on November 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Paul and Felicia Malarzo Cesari. Jeannette was a graduate of Westmoreland High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church of Rome. She was formerly united in marriage to James McCann, together they raised two children, Brian and Nadine. On June 20, 1992, Jeannette went on to marry William A. Bush. William predeceased Jeannette on March 29, 2000. On April 3, 2002, she married William Marriott. William passed away on November 7, 2019. Jeannette was formerly employed as an insurance agent with Falcone & McCann Insurance Agency of Rome, she also worked as a Bank Teller at the Revere Credit Union. Jeannette later accepted a position as an accountant with G.W. Bryant Core Sons Inc. of Blossvale, where she worked for most of her later years until retirement.
ROME, NY
Births — May 20, 2022

BALOG — To John and Aiden Demorest Balog, of Rome, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in. Rome Health, a son, Isaac Charles. BOIKO — To Jason Boiko and Jennifer Ward, of Rome, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Daniel Patrick. CONSIGLIO — To Desiree...
ROME, NY
State police report recent arrests

Officials with the New York State Police have announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Mitchell J. Redner, 30, of Boonville, was charged in Boonville on May 8 with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Nolan...
HERKIMER, NY
Sign-up for June Food $en$e

Registration for the June Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased. There are also extras which can be purchased with or without the basic unit. Sign-ups are scheduled at:
ONEIDA, NY
Rome modified boys lacrosse team edges host Whitesboro

The Rome boys modified lacrosse team beat Whitesboro 10-9 on the road Thursday. Jackson Marchione had a hat trick and added three assists for the Black Knights. Luke Hammon scored four times. Mark Varano scored twice. Aidan VanWie had two assists. Jake Bruno and Steven Mudry added an assist apiece.
WHITESBORO, NY
Village historian to share Holland Patent lore

HOLLAND PATENT — Holland Patent historian Mike Parker not only enjoys learning and sharing the long history of the unique village, but he also enjoys the hobby of metal detecting. He aims to bring history to life through his research and also by going out and talking to farmers...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Officers recognized during awards ceremony in Utica

UTICA — Members of the Utica Police Department and their families gathered on Thursday to hold their annual awards ceremony, honoring the men and women in uniform for their law enforcement achievements over the past year. The ceremony was held at Daniele’s at Valley View on the Memorial Parkway....
UTICA, NY
Arise at the Farm is changing lives for those with disabilities

CHITTENANGO — Donovan Cox, blind since birth, has been involved in the therapeutic horseback riding program through Arise at the Farm in Chittenango for only a few short months, but already his grandmother has noticed several positive changes in the 21-year-old Syracuse resident. Arise at the Farm, begun in 1998, is one of many programs offered by Arise Inc., an advocacy organization for those with disabilities, based in Syracuse.
CHITTENANGO, NY
Obituaries
SNAPSHOT: Class of 2002 ring found and returned

RING FOUND — On Easter Sunday, Holland Patent resident Michael Parker was metal detecting near where the school field hockey team practices and plays. One of his finds was a 2002 girl’s class ring. After cleaning it off Parker found a name inside the 14K ring, Lauren Davidson, a senior at Holland Patent High School 20 years ago. Parker connected with the now Lauren Stalnaker, who lives in Fort Drum with her husband, on Facebook. Parker’s metal detecting club, the EARTH Metal Detecting Club of CNY had club hunt at Snow Ridge on May 1 where the exchange of the ring was made. The next club meeting is at 7 p.m. on June 1 at the Whitestown Veterans Club, 174 Whitesboro St.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Stand-Up for the Uptown benefit Sunday in Utica

UTICA — Uptown Theater for Creative Arts (UTCA) will host Stand-Up for the Uptown, a funny money-maker to benefit UTCA’s Save A Seat Campaign, at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Stand-Up for the Uptown will feature performances by Karen Rontowski, Bill Lake, Mike Peters, Jason Zongrone, and headliner Wendy Wilkins.
UTICA, NY
Cazenovia businessman announces run for congress in 22nd District

CAZENOVIA — Steve Wells, Madison County resident, founding partner of Syracuse-based American Food and Vending Corporation, and former criminal prosecutor, has announced he will seek election in the newly formed 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga County, Madison County, and Oneida County:. “I simply cannot watch from the sidelines...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Alliance Classical Players present pops concert for Geller Music Scholarships

ROME — Alliance Classical Players and Friends will present a pops concert to benefit the Herb Geller Memorial Scholarship oat 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the First Presbyterian Church on West Court Street. The “PREformance” concert will include several well-known selections, such as “It Don’t Mean a Thing”...
ROME, NY
Minicozzi to receive Manfred scholarship

Lilyann Minicozzi, a senior at Rome Free Academy, is the 2022 winner of the Robert D. Manfred Scholarship, according to an announcement by scholarship officials. As a result, she will receive up to $40,000 towards the cost of her college education. Minicozzi is ranked third in her class of 373....
ROME, NY
Mayor: Keep Rome DMV office open

ROME — In response to the Oneida County Clerk’s Office announcement Thursday that the Rome Department of Motor Vehicles at 301 W. Dominick St. would be closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage, Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo said the busy office should remain open. County Clerk...
ROME, NY
Rome woman accused of endangering child

ROME — A Rome woman is accused of leaving a young child trapped and alone in an apartment on Parry Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said a passerby on Parry Street about 6:50 a.m. May 14 heard a young girl calling for help from a second-story window. The passerby notified law enforcement and officers responded and found the girl sitting on the window ledge of the second-story window.
ROME, NY

