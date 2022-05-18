Funeral notices — May 18, 2022

Jeannette A. Marriott, 81, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. She was born on November 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Paul and Felicia Malarzo Cesari. Jeannette was a graduate of Westmoreland High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church of Rome. She was formerly united in marriage to James McCann, together they raised two children, Brian and Nadine. On June 20, 1992, Jeannette went on to marry William A. Bush. William predeceased Jeannette on March 29, 2000. On April 3, 2002, she married William Marriott. William passed away on November 7, 2019. Jeannette was formerly employed as an insurance agent with Falcone & McCann Insurance Agency of Rome, she also worked as a Bank Teller at the Revere Credit Union. Jeannette later accepted a position as an accountant with G.W. Bryant Core Sons Inc. of Blossvale, where she worked for most of her later years until retirement.
