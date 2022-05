INDIANAPOLIS – With the potential for rain in the afternoon Saturday, the start of Indy 500 qualifying has been moved up. Qualifying will run until its previously scheduled end time of 5:50 p.m., weather permitting, with starting spots 13 through 33 already locked in. The morning practice session will also be moved up, with group one on the 2.5-mile oval from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and group two from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

