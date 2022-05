A 31-year-old Danbury resident has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in addition to numerous other Vehicle and Traffic violations in Putnam County. A Deputy observed a vehicle driving erratically southbound on Route 22 in Southeast on Sunday and stopped the motorist. The Deputy noticed the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and the driver failed a series of field sobriety tests. The man was processed at the Sheriff’s Office where he was given a chemical breath test which indicated his blood alcohol content of .21percent, more than twice the legal limit. He was given an appearance ticket for a court date in the Town of Southeast and was released to his wife.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO