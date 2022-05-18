AEW Reportedly Introducing Two New Title Belts Soon

Former WWE Producer “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the AEW product in an interview with WrestleZone.com. “They’re really good [The Gunn Club]. They’re learning how to work. It’s not to get Uncle Dave [Meltzer] to give them a five star match, it’s to be entertaining. It’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game. If there was money in wrestling, Tony Khan wouldn’t have had to buy Ring Of Honor back. It would have never gone out of business, because they had great wrestling. But, people wanna be entertained too. You gotta give them a little glitz and glamour. You gotta give them a little carny.”
