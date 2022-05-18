ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Politeness a Winning Strategy on Idaho Primary Day

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I remember hearing a story about a man who moved to Idaho and took a job in school administration. During his first weeks in town, he was stunned when he would walk down the streets and strangers would greet him. They made eye contact, said hello, and often asked how his...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why too Many People in Idaho are Resigning from their Jobs

Companies all across America have signs in their windows looking for employees, and day by day goes by without the spots being filled. With so many job openings, it is surprising more people aren't applying, but what else is surprising is how many people are resigning from their jobs. Yes, they can resign and go to one of those many openings, but that isn't happening. How so many people are quitting their jobs and getting by is a mystery, but what states are seeing the most resignations?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Primary Results 2022

Want to see the latest election results for the Idaho 2022 Primaries? Hit this LINK for direct information from the Idaho Secretary of State for statewide results. Here is a list of local election results from these counties:. Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho. Personalized license plates in Idaho are...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

150 People Reject Magic Valley, ID Wind Turbine Proposal

A foul wind blew across the Magic Valley on Thursday. An even fouler mood descended on Jerome. An overflow crowd objected to the Lava Ridge Wind Project. It could become the largest wind energy project in the world. The electricity generated would be shipped to Clark County, Nevada, and Southern California. Those who would find turbines in their backyards would get a spoiled landscape.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho is Among the Top 5 States for Renewable Energy

Idaho isn’t simply among the leaders in renewable energy nationwide, it’s among the top four states in the country. The state didn’t get there on the shoulders of wind turbines or solar panels. Check out this link. Hydropower is responsible. For three-quarters of our electricity! Yet, there are people who would remove dams from our waterways and tell us the planet would be better off. They don’t suggest we would be better off. I guess the dam busters will tell us turbines are the answer. Judging by the furor caused by plans for wind farms across the Magic Valley, someone is doing a poor marketing job.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

AAA: Idaho Average for Gas Ties with National Average

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Gas prices have continuously increased and tied with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline. AAA Idaho/Oregon says the average price for gas is now $4.57 cents a gallon for regular, which is a new record high for both the country and state. In just the last week Idaho's average gas price has gone up seven cents while diesel prices jumped even more at 12 cents to sit at an average of $5.48. Idaho is now 23rd in the nation for the most expensive gasoline. “Just a month ago, the U.S. average was 31 cents below Idaho’s average price. The fact that they’re tied today isn’t an indication that things are improving in the Gem State – rather, it’s a sign of how awful things are getting everywhere,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in a statement. “If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer.” AAA says the price of crude oil is still driving prices at the pump higher. California has the highest average for fuel at $6.05 followed by neighboring states of Nevada, Washington, and Oregon. Locally, Twin Falls' average for gas is $4.54 a gallon. Pocatello and Idaho Falls has the cheapest at $4.39 a gallon while Coeur d'Alene has the most expensive in the state at $4.67. “If you own more than one vehicle, it’s a good idea to drive the car with the best mpg as much as possible,” Conde said. “Take anything heavy that you don’t need off the roof rack and out of the trunk, and make sure that your tires are properly inflated to stretch your time between fill-ups.”
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Inflation Approaches 10 Percent in Idaho

What if we’re in this for the long haul? There were voices in the political wilderness who warned for decades that the day would come when a country crushed by debt would have a reckoning. A lot of us acknowledged they had a point. Then we took our government rebate checks and cashed them. I even bought my first big-screen TV. It's all on the national credit card.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tourists Beware! Why Idaho Isn’t a Great Place to Take a Summer Vacation

Hard as it is to believe and as fast as it is coming, summer is almost here. School is getting our or already is, the weather is getting warmer, and summer travel is fast approaching. Some families go to the same location every summer or don't take one at all, but others will often take a trip to see something new. Deciding where to go can be tough, and often figuring out where to travel takes days, weeks, and sometimes months to plan. Where are the best places to travel in the United States for the summer, and is Idaho one of the best places for tourists to visit?
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Patrick
Person
Derek Jeter
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Idaho a Good State to be a Nurse?

When comparing Idaho to the other states in the United States, they ranked 28 for the best state to be a nurse in. They were 19 in opportunity and competition and 26 in work environment. Idaho is the middle of the road when it comes to nursing, and while it may not be the best, it is much better than being one of the worst. Idaho ranked fourth in health care facilities per capita in the entire country. The more health facilities the more job opportunities, making Idaho a good place to work if you have a nursing degree and need a job.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Here’s How Idaho Grocery Shelves Could Soon be Empty

It can always get worse. Those words were shared with me by a friend 20 years ago. I had just lost a job, broken my left leg and my wife had filed for divorce. All in the span of six weeks and I was showing him my fiberglass left sock and joked things couldn’t get any worse. A few years earlier, he had lost his job, and then at Christmas, his wife had suddenly died. Shortly thereafter his future son-in-law died.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Primary#Politeness#Chicken Little
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Events Happening in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this Weekend

School is getting out and summer is approaching quickly. The weather seems to be consistently getting warmer, and the events are piling up every weekend. This weekend is packed full of events, and there is no reason to be bored or inside in Twin Falls this weekend, unless you want to be. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bill Gates is a Big Land Owner But Not in Idaho

Some of America’s largest private landowners have their mitts on a good portion of Idaho. Some are familiar names and some are controversial (or both). Bill Gates's name comes up frequently on my show. The Microsoft founder has property holdings across the country, including rich farmland along the Palouse. He’s listed by Microsoft News as being among the 50 largest landowners in America, however. The story doesn’t mention his Idaho holdings.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Meetings on Rising Problem of Meth and Fentanyl End in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A series of meetings held across the state on the rising problem of methamphetamine and fentanyl use wrapped up in the Magic Valley Wednesday with testimony from local prosecutors, caseworkers, law enforcement, and the public. Gov. Brad Little and a panel of state legislators, city leaders, and a tribal chairman that make up the Citizen Action Group sat and listened to testimony from those on the frontlines dealing with the growing problem of illicit drug use, specifically meth and fentanyl; most of the testimony focused on the alarming rise of fentanyl use. The meetings were held across the state as part of the governor's "Operation Esto Perpetua" initiative aimed at heading off one of the deadliest drugs to hit the Gem State. Most in attendance at the roundtable discussion were local prosecutors and law enforcement, with some of the general public in attendance. In nearly every testimony given during the meeting, one fact resonated; fentanyl is killing people. Every law enforcement agency that shared their input said they've had to deal with more than one overdose death in the last month because of fentanyl. The testimony given during all of the meetings held around the state will be given to the Law Enforcement Panel to come up with solutions to deal with the meth/fentanyl issue. KLIX News Radio will have more on the testimony given soon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Magic Valley Firefighter and Chief Has Passed Away

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A longtime firefighter in the Magic Valley and former chief died during the weekend following a battle with cancer. According to the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, the former fire chief of the West End Fire Protection District, Randy Sutton, died of a cancerous brain tumor on Saturday, May 7. Sutton was diagnosed in 2019. According to the association, he served as a firefighter for more than 35 years. He was on the Idah Fire Chief's Association Board of Directors for several years. He also helped coordinate the Southern Idaho Fire Academy. A viewing for Sutton will be held on May 12, at Hansen's Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Grace Church in Rupert, 100 North Meridian. There will not be a graveside service but, a procession will go from the funeral home to the West End Fire Station for lunch.
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Missing South Idaho Man May Be At Risk

A southeast Idaho man who was reported missing more than three weeks ago has been classified as "endangered" by state police. Have you seen Ryan Shields? Shields, 48, was reported missing on April 20, 2022. His profile is currently listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, along with dozens of other adults and juveniles throughout the state.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy