Politeness a Winning Strategy on Idaho Primary Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Gas prices have continuously increased and tied with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline. AAA Idaho/Oregon says the average price for gas is now $4.57 cents a gallon for regular, which is a new record high for both the country and state. In just the last week Idaho's average gas price has gone up seven cents while diesel prices jumped even more at 12 cents to sit at an average of $5.48. Idaho is now 23rd in the nation for the most expensive gasoline. “Just a month ago, the U.S. average was 31 cents below Idaho’s average price. The fact that they’re tied today isn’t an indication that things are improving in the Gem State – rather, it’s a sign of how awful things are getting everywhere,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in a statement. “If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer.” AAA says the price of crude oil is still driving prices at the pump higher. California has the highest average for fuel at $6.05 followed by neighboring states of Nevada, Washington, and Oregon. Locally, Twin Falls' average for gas is $4.54 a gallon. Pocatello and Idaho Falls has the cheapest at $4.39 a gallon while Coeur d'Alene has the most expensive in the state at $4.67. “If you own more than one vehicle, it’s a good idea to drive the car with the best mpg as much as possible,” Conde said. “Take anything heavy that you don’t need off the roof rack and out of the trunk, and make sure that your tires are properly inflated to stretch your time between fill-ups.”

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO