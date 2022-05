Several weeks of heart- wrenching reports about the Mission Hill School were followed by a bag of bullets found outside of a school, then a bullet found in a different school bathroom in what seemed like a movie scene. What has been most evident over the past few weeks is the Boston Public Schools’ central office leadership has failed to create a comprehensive crisis response plan and it continues to be needed more than ever. There is a desperate need for trauma-informed infrastructure that prioritizes the needs of students, families and school communities.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO