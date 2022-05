KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a busy weekend in East Tennessee, and we’ve got you covered if you’re looking to Find Your Fun with the family!. Concerts on the Square: Variety concerts on the square are back! The free series kicks off with The Coveralls, a band that has mastered all the genres! Music starts at 7 p.m., just bring a chair or a blanket and sit back and enjoy the music. You can catch a concert in market square every third Thursday of the month through September.

