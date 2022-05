The best Polaroid Now deals – including Now+ prices – are well worth keeping an eye out for if you want to enjoy some old-school photography fun, with a modern twist. The Polaroid Now, and the slightly updated Polaroid Now+ are two awesome options if you want to utilise the same film as original vintage 1980s cameras (that's why the size and shape of the Polaroid hasn't changed that much in 40 year). But with a new app, USB connectivity, tripod options and other features available, this is very much Polaroid instant photography for 2022.

