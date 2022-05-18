Texas Tech Outfielder Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Washburn hit an impressive .400 in Tech's sweep over Oklahoma State this past week

Texas Tech freshman outfielder Owen Washburn has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, per a release from the league Monday.



This marks Washburn’s second Newcomer of the Week award after he earned the honor on March 7.



Owen Washburn John Moore, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

In 49 games and 187 at-bats, the Webster, Wisconsin native has a .305 batting average, 57 hits, 10 doubles, and seven home runs.



Both wins over the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday saw the Red Raiders score with big innings of seven and five runs respectively based on grand slams, as Washburn was responsible for one of his own in what was a seven-run inning that led to Tech’s 9-3 win Saturday.



Sunday's win consisted of Tech scoring on more of a consistent basis.



The Washburn-Hudson White combination struck in the fifth as Washburn doubled with the bases loaded to score two before White hit a seeing-eye single to left field to put another Tech run on the board for a 5-1 lead.



Washburn and White were major reasons why the Red Raiders were able to pull away with three wins, and ultimately, the series.



Up next for the Red Raiders is a home series to close the regular season with a Thursday-Saturday set against the Oklahoma Sooners for senior weekend in Lubbock.

Thursday's first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

