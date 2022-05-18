ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Letter to the editor: Join ASUO

By Maxwell Ely, ASUO Communications Director
Emerald Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASUO President-Elect Luda Isakharov and Vice President-Elect Kavi Shrestha are hiring to build their ASUO cabinet. Each member receives $730 or $609 a month via stipend for their leadership and works to make campus better for students by helping student organizations, writing state policy, advocating for various groups on campus, planning...

www.dailyemerald.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

It’s Past Time We Rethink College for Everyone

Attitudes about post-secondary education have dramatically shifted. Enrollment in higher education has been steadily dropping. There’s a shortage of skilled labor in the U.S. College can be a financial burden that may not be the best option for everyone. College. College college college. I worked at K-12 schools for...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Department#Letter To The Editor#Asuo#The Internal Department#The First Internal Team#Fsl#Greek Life#The Human Resources Team
The Atlantic

Free Speech Belongs to Freedom Fighters

Confession: I spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about what it means for me to be turning 50 years old this year. But my time is better spent thinking about what was going on 50 years ago. In 1972, the path to Roe v. Wade was unfolding, including a leaked memo about the case that was written by Justice William O. Douglas in June, and a second round of oral arguments in October of that year. In 1972, both Philadelphia and London had their first gay-pride marches, a few years after New York. Johnnie Tillmon, a Black woman who was the president of the National Welfare Rights Organization, published her famous essay “Welfare Is a Women’s Issue” in Ms. magazine. Also in 1972, the National Black Political Convention gathered in Gary, Indiana, with delegates from a wide range of political positions, to pursue an agenda for Black Americans. And of course, the nation was in the throes of the Vietnam War and the anti-war movement. It was a big, messy, beautiful, and complicated year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BUCKSCO.Today

Firstrust Bank CEO Richard L. Green Delivers Anti-Hate Message at ADL Event: ‘Be That Somebody’

A high-profile award acceptance speech became a compelling commentary on the disturbing rises in interpersonal hate in current culture.Image via Craig Adderly at Pexels. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) event that honored Firstrust Bank Board Chairman and CEO Richard L. Green became an opportunity for the corporate leader to decry society’s alarming rise in hate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy