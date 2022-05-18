Letter to the editor: Join ASUO

Confession: I spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about what it means for me to be turning 50 years old this year. But my time is better spent thinking about what was going on 50 years ago. In 1972, the path to Roe v. Wade was unfolding, including a leaked memo about the case that was written by Justice William O. Douglas in June, and a second round of oral arguments in October of that year. In 1972, both Philadelphia and London had their first gay-pride marches, a few years after New York. Johnnie Tillmon, a Black woman who was the president of the National Welfare Rights Organization, published her famous essay “Welfare Is a Women’s Issue” in Ms. magazine. Also in 1972, the National Black Political Convention gathered in Gary, Indiana, with delegates from a wide range of political positions, to pursue an agenda for Black Americans. And of course, the nation was in the throes of the Vietnam War and the anti-war movement. It was a big, messy, beautiful, and complicated year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO